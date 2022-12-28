"He doesn't have the advantages of someone who is ordinary" - Cristiano Ronaldo lives a 'circumscribed' life says renowned  psychologist

Cristiano Ronaldo lacks the advantage of being an ordinary man in society. This is according to renowned psychologist Jordan Peterson, who claims the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is living a restricted life due to his fame and personality.

The Portuguese international is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. With over 500 million followers on Instagram, he remains the most-followed athlete on the planet and that is indeed a remarkable feat.

The fame, however, comes with drawbacks. Peterson stated that the 37-year-old doesn't have the privilege to move freely in the society and that he lives a "circumscribed" life.

“He really, in some sense, can’t go out because he is so famous. So, nothing in his life is… He doesn’t have the advantages of someone who is ordinary," the renowned psychologist said, as quoted by Essentially Sports.

"You can walk down to your local pharmacy. That’s a big advantage and Ronaldo doesn’t have that. You say well, he got his fortune, and he does and he deserves it as far as I’m concerned… but he lives a circumscribed life," he added.

The CR7 Timeline.



"I've rarely met anyone who more clearly deserved what they earned. Good to meet you."



2022 has been a tough year for the 37-year-old. He lost his son during childbirth, fell out of favor at Manchester United and failed to secure an escape route from the club in the summer.

Getting relegated to a bit-part role by Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag led to his outburst during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which prompted the Premier League giants to terminate his contract last month.

As it stands, the Portuguese legend is without a club and seems unlikely to sign with a top European outfit. It remains to be seen where he'll end up in January.

The CR7 Timeline.



Cristiano Ronaldo on his friendship with famous psychologist Jordan Peterson:



"I'm a huge fan of his. I read his book, 12 Rules, and I felt that he's a really interesting guy and I love to meet smart people. Fantastic man. And I learned a lot."

Lothar Matthaus claims Cristiano Ronaldo damaged himself with his ego

The 37-year-old left the World Cup on a low.

Lothar Matthaus held nothing back as he slammed Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

The former Germany international claimed that the 37-year-old has damaged himself and his team with his ego trips and is unlikely to find a place in any team.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, he said:

"With his ego trips, Ronaldo has damaged the team and himself. Undoubtedly, he was a great player and a lethal finisher. But now, he has damaged his legacy. I find it hard to think that he can find a place in a team. I feel sorry for Ronaldo."

