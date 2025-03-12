“He is ahead for me” - Thierry Henry names Barcelona star as favorite to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Thierry Henry has named Barcelona winger Raphinha as the early contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, above Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. The former Arsenal striker was speaking on CBS Sports when he heaped praise on the Brazilian’s Champions League heroics. He said (via Barca Universal):

“He’s up there. Raphinha is ahead for me now. He’s scored 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great candidate, Kane is a candidate, and Dembele depends. If you do well in the Champions League and also win your league, obviously you’ll have a chance."

Henry continued:

“Raphinha is at his best, with a lot of goals and only one penalty. It’s incredible, but we need to talk a little bit more about him. What Raphinha is doing, besides defending in pressure?

"Because when you are a complete striker you also have to know how to press, defend, help the fullback and press well. There are many things to do and Raphinha does them all."

Raphinha was the difference in a 3-1 victory by Barcelona over Benfica in the second leg of a Champions League Round-of-16 encounter on Tuesday (March 11). The Brazilian scored twice to send his team through to the quarter-finals. His double has also crowned him the tournament’s leading goalscorer with 11 goals.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Bayern's Kane remain in the frame for the Ballon d'Or. However, Raphinha’s influence at Barcelona has him at the forefront.

Steve McManaman backs Barcelona's Raphinha for 2025 Ballon d'Or, ahead of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has named Barcelona winger Raphinha as his choice to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, ahead of contenders like Mohamed Salah. The Brazilian winger has been key for the Catalan giants, with a whopping tally of 46 goal contributions in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Raphinha’s contributions have helped Barcelona win the Supercopa de Espana. They are also in the running for the La Liga title, while chasing the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Steve McManaman said (via Daily Post):

“As a winger, [Raphinha] needs to be discussed. We talk about Mo Salah, but we have to put this gentleman in the conversation. Likewise Robert Lewandowski, likewise Harry Kane and it’ll all depend on who lifts the Champions League.

“They are all deserving at this moment in time… They all deserve a mention. Whoever wins the Champions League will probably be favorite (to win the Ballon d'Or).”

Barca will continue their hunt for a potential treble, while Liverpool turn towards the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United this weekend (March 16).

