"He is ahead of schedule" - Mikel Arteta provides positive update on long-term injury absentee ahead of Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that midfielder Thomas Partey is on course to make his return from injury ahead of the original schedule.

Partey started the Gunners' first two Premier League matches and was substituted after 56 minutes in their third game, a 2-2 draw away to Fulham on August 26. He has not featured for the club since due to a groin injury, though he did make it to the bench for their 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Lens in midweek.

Arteta has indicated that Partey has made the squad for their league fixture against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 8, as well. At his pre-match press conference, the Arsenal manager replied when asked about the Ghanaian's status (as quoted by football.london):

"He is ahead of schedule. We wanted to have him in the squad. We couldn’t play him on Tuesday because we had a lot of necessities."

The original timeline for Partey's return reportedly suggested that he would be back only in mid-October (via football.london).

In his absence, the Gunners have largely used Declan Rice as the holding midfielder, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz ahead of him.

Partey has notably struggled with injuries to his hip, hamstring, ankle, thigh and now groin since arriving at the Emirates in 2020. He played only 59 matches during his first two seasons with Arsenal, though he managed to make 40 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

Arsenal handed another injury boost as Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka's fitness

Many of the Gunners faithful have been eager to see Thomas Partey back in action as his presence allows their other midfielders more freedom. However, while he returned to the bench against Lens, Arsenal had to contend with another injury concern.

Star winger Bukayo Saka hobbled off the pitch in the 34th minute, with several fans criticizing Mikel Arteta for starting him. While many doubted he would be fit for their weekend clash against Manchester City, Arteta has now stated that Saka is in contention to feature.

He said during the aforementioned pre-match press conference (as quoted by football.london):

"Well he is in contention. Let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday. He had to leave the pitch that’s never good news but let’s see how he recovers."

With Gabriel Martinelli set to miss the match on Sunday due to injury, Saka's presence out wide could prove to be vital for Arsenal. The Englishman has recorded five goals and five assists in 10 matches across competitions this term.