'He is almost the complete package' - Chelsea star referred to as 'one of the best in the world' by Brentford manager Thomas Frank

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is one of the best defenders in the world at the moment. That's according to Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who showered praise on the 25-year-old during an interview with Danish outlet Bold.

The tactican was quoted as saying:

"At the moment, he [Christensen] is one of the best defenders in the world.

"He has always been enormously intelligent on the pitch, meaning very quick to anticipate all situations offensively and defensively. He is technically hugely strong for a defender in terms of bringing the ball forward, passing and making good choices.

"He is also foresighted and fast at the same time, so it’s almost the complete package."

Andreas Christensen progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea and made it into the senior team during the 2015-16 campaign. A string of convincing performances helped the centre-back establish himself at the heart of the Blues' defense.

He enjoyed a decent spell under the management of Antonio Conte, being a solid presence in the Italian's three-man backline.

Christensen's involvement was reduced when Frank Lampard was appointed to take charge of affairs at Stamford Bridge. However, that has changed since Thomas Tuchel landed at the club.

The centre-back has made eight appearances for Chelsea under Tuchel's management so far this season. He is one of the most utilized players in the squad, having ammassed a whopping 669 minutes across all competitions.

Andreas Christensen close to signing new Chelsea contract

The defender has been a vital figure for Chelsea this season

Andreas Christensen is already in the final year of his current contract with Chelsea, meaning he could become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

According to reports, the defender has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge anytime soon and is expected to sign a new contract very soon.

Chelsea are said to be keen to tie him to a new deal as Thomas Tuchel's believes the centre-back has a lot to give the team. It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the two parties in the coming weeks.

Chelsea and Andreas Christensen will return to action this weekend, with a Premier League clash with Brentford coming up next.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar