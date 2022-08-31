“He is almost impossible to mark one v one” - Darren Bent believes Chelsea must sign 29-year-old forward

Former England striker Darren Bent has urged Chelsea to sign in-form Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha.

The Ivorian has just one year left on his deal at Selhurst Park and is rumored to potentially be on the move before the transfer day deadline.

As per the Metro, the former Manchester United flop is a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea as he continues to impress in a Crystal Palace shirt. The fleet-footed winger has started the season on a strong note, scoring four goals in as many games.

Darren Bent has claimed that Zaha could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Blues as he looks more than ready to play for a big club. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has claimed that Zaha would be an upgrade on the current set of attackers at Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel's disposal. He told talkSPORT:

“If Chelsea were to come in and get him, then I think it’s a great signing, I really do. It maybe came too early for him (Zaha at Manchester United). He certainly looks at home at Palace. That’s his football club. But Chelsea aren’t buying for the future, they are buying players for right now."

“You look at what Chelsea have right now, other than Sterling, he is better than what they have got. He is more consistent and it was his best goalscoring season last year with 14."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🗓️ Only Harry Kane (17) and Son Heung-Min (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Wilfried Zaha (13) in 2022 🗓️ Only Harry Kane (17) and Son Heung-Min (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Wilfried Zaha (13) in 2022 https://t.co/gVAIxC093R

Bent has also hailed Zaha for his quality and unpredictability with the ball at his feet, labeling him as impossible to mark. He added:

“I think you know what you are going to get with Zaha. At one stage with Wilfried, it was a bit like Saint-Maximin. You just don’t know what’s going to happen. He had all these tricks but you don’t know when the ball is going to come in."

"He is almost impossible to mark one v one. He toys with people. If you put him on one side, then Sterling on the other, then they are two very, very good players.”

Chelsea have been very active during the summer transfer window

The Blues have had an action-packed transfer window, spending well over £200 million. New owner Todd Boehly has backed Tuchel and the German tactician has seen some important players arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Football Daily @footballdaily Raheem Sterling

Kalidou Koulibaly

Carney Chukwuemeka

Marc Cucurella

Gabriel Slonina

Wesley Fofana



🥇| Chelsea are closing in on a whopping £300m transfer window in money spent this summer. Raheem SterlingKalidou KoulibalyCarney ChukwuemekaMarc CucurellaGabriel SloninaWesley Fofana🥇| Chelsea are closing in on a whopping £300m transfer window in money spent this summer. ➡️ Raheem Sterling ➡️ Kalidou Koulibaly➡️ Carney Chukwuemeka➡️ Marc Cucurella➡️ Gabriel Slonina🆕 Wesley Fofana 🥇| Chelsea are closing in on a whopping £300m transfer window in money spent this summer.💰 https://t.co/9W7vTuS1On

Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina have all been signed this summer. The Blues have also managed to secure the services of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for a fee in the region of £75 million.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are also working on a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

