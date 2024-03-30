"He almost plays like a winger" – Jason Cundy delivers verdict on Chelsea defender during Burnley draw

Ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has asserted that Blues right-back Malo Gusto has a playing style akin to a winger during a 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday (March 30).

The Blues, who beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor last October, recorded their seventh stalemate of the 2023-24 Premier League season against Vincent Kompany's side. They failed to capitalize on Clarets right-back Lorenz Assignon's sending off in the first half of the clash.

Following a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk inside the penalty box, Cole Palmer gave the hosts the lead in the 44th minute. Josh Cullen equalized in the 47th minute before Palmer bagged in the 78th minute. But, Dara O'Shea won a point for his team with his 81st-minute goal.

Prior to the second half action, Cundy hailed Gusto for his offensive awareness on the right flank for the Stamford Bridge club. He told the Blues' official website in the first half (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He almost plays like a winger."

Gusto, who joined Chelsea from Lyon for close to £30 million in 2023, produced a fine display against Burnley. The 20-year-old completed 57 of 61 passes and three of four dribbles, created five chances, registered three shots, and won two of three tackles in the match.

So far this campaign, Gusto has proved to be a more than adept deputy for Reece James. He has laid out eight assists in 30 matches across competitions, including 22 starts, for the reputed west London outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino opines on Chelsea's 2-2 league draw against Burnley, slams team

At a post-match press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino asserted that his team were below-par in their clash against Burnley at Stamford Bridge. He said (h/t football.london):

"Very disappointed in the way that in the second half we dealt with the situation. We are a team that, when we play in possession and play forward, we are able to create too many chances, maybe not to score all the chances we created. We need to improve our percentage in the game. We didn't show the capacity, the energy, the anger, not the minimum to compete in the Premier League."

The Blues, who are currently 11th with 40 points from 28 Premier League matches, relished 69% possession against Burnley. They registered 33 shots and completed 562 passes with 91% accuracy in the clash.

Chelsea will next take on Manchester United in their Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (April 4).