"He is almost there" - Xavi confirms 24-year-old Barcelona star is closing in on first-team return

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez has provided a heartening update of striker Ferran Torres.

The 24-year-old has missed the last five games across competitions due to a hamstring injury since the 1-0 La Liga home win over Osasuna in January. Ahead of the La Liga clash at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3), the Blaugrana boss said that Torres is nearing a return and that he could be available for the next league outing at home to Mallorca on March 8.

"He is almost there and in principle he will be with the team next week. We didn't want to take unnecessary risks with him," Xavi said (as per Sportsmole)

Torres has had an impressive campaign for the reigning La Liga champions, bagging 11 goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions. That includes seven goals and three assists in 21 outings in La Liga, where Xavi's side are third after 26 games, eight points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

The Spaniard, along with Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Marcos Alonso (back), are out of the trip to San Mames at the weekend. While Gavi and Balde are out for the season, Alonso is expected to return before the campaign ends.

How have Barcelona fared in Ferran Torres' absence?

Barcelona have gone unbeaten in five games across competitions since Torres got injured in the league win over Osasuna.

Xavi's side won 1-0 in La Liga at Alaves before drawing 3-3 at home to Granada. Barca returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo before drawing 1-1 at Napoli in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash.

In their previous outing, the Blaugrana beat Getafe 4-0 at home in the league to close the gap on leaders Los Blancos to eight points. Barca will hope to continue their recent unbeaten run spanning six games across competitions against Bilbao, whom they beat 1-0 at home earlier in the season.

It's pertinent to note that the Basque side beat Barcelona 4-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals earlier this year.

