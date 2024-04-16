“He already did it with the French national team” - Kylian Mbappe backed by ex-PSG coach with bold prediction for Barcelona clash

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez has backed Kylian Mbappe to turn his team's UEFA Champions League quarter-final around against Barcelona.

The Parisians suffered a 3-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes against the Blaugrana in the first leg of this fixture last week (April 10). More importantly, the Frenchman failed to impact proceedings as Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha got on the scoresheet for the home side.

Mbappe came up against a fired-up 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi, who shut down the attacker's threat throughout the game. The 25-year-old won just three of his 12 duels against the Barcelona defender last time out.

However, Mbappe will be extremely crucial to the Ligue 1 side's chances of progressing into the final four when they travel to Spain for the second leg (April 16). Echoing similar thoughts, Fernandez, who was speaking about this tie, said (via Barca Universal):

"Kylian can change this situation- why? Because he already has. He has the mind to feed on it. He is a champion, he already did it with the French national team, why wouldn't he do it with PSG?"

Despite Mbappe's PSG career seemingly coming to an end this year, he's been in top form for the club. This season, he's made 41 appearances across competitions for his side, bagging 39 goals and nine assists.

A trophy that has eluded the World Cup winner in club football over the years is Europe's highest honor. Should he end up winning the Champions League this season with PSG, it would be Mbappe's first to go with what seems like six Ligue 1 titles after the season's conclusion.

Ex-PSG star expects Kylian Mbappe to come good against Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe

Ex-PSG midfielder Javier Pastore has backed Kylian Mbappe to impact his team's second-leg quarter-final UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Pastore played 20 matches alongside Mbappe during the latter's early days at PSG, failing to manage a joint goal contribution. Speaking about his former teammate, the 34-year-old Argentine said (via Barca Universal):

"I am convinced on Tuesday that we will see a great Mbappe. Knowing him a little, he is the player who will most want to qualify. With PSG's need to score, he will assume the responsibility and play a great game."

The last time PSG qualified for the Champions League semi-final was during the 2020/21 season. That year, they were knocked by Manchester City, who won the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

