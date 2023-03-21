“He is already next to god in his ability” – When Gabriel Heinze made interesting choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze gave his verdict in the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Heinze was one of few players who experienced playing alongside both superstars in his career. The Argentine played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during his stint at Manchester United from 2004 to 2007 and teamed up with Lionel Messi while on international duty.

Heinze, who made 83 appearances for United, claimed he would choose Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2008 (via The Sun):

“If I had to pay for one player I would choose [Ronaldo]. I don’t think Cristiano will get any better as a footballer, he is already next to God in his ability.”

He made this statement after witnessing the Portuguese burst onto the scene in the Premier League. By 2008, Ronaldo had won multiple trophies, including two Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. He also won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008, before Lionel Messi won any.

In another interview in 2016, Heinze made another statement, praising Messi:

“Leo is inexplicable. He does not come from this planet. And as a person, he leads such a quiet life that is admirable.”

Despite his praise for his compatriot, Heinze never changed his statement from 2008 so it is safe to assume that Ronaldo remains the GOAT in his eyes.

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been raging on for over a decade now. Both superstars have dominated world football since they stepped onto the scene, accumulating 12 Ballon d'Or between them, with Messi winning seven and Ronaldo winning five.

Both players have a claim to being the best player in the world, as they have won every major trophy possible at the club level.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in 2022-23?

The Portugal international had a turbulent start to the season after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. After losing his position in the starting XI, Ronaldo had his contract terminated at the club after a mutual agreement in November 2022.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions, only managing to score three goals and providing two assists.

After deciding to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, he returned to his best form in February. Since then, he has accumulated nine goals and two assists in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Messi has enjoyed a stellar second season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 recently, his individual performances have been solid.

In 32 appearances in all competitions, the Argentine has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists. He also scored seven goals, winning the Golden Ball and helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December.

