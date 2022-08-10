"He could also add goals to that side" - Liverpool told to sign Arsenal target 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to sign wantaway Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Mikel Arteta's side have been widely linked with a move for the Belgium international during the summer transfer window.

However, Kevin Campbell has claimed that the Reds should be stepping up their interest in the Belgian. They have been hit by an injury crisis in midfield early into the new season.

Thiago Alcantara could miss around six weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up in the Reds' 2-2 draw against Fulham. The duo of Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also sidelined with injuries, giving Jurgen Klopp a headache.

Campbell has insisted that the Reds making a move for the Arsenal target makes sense and that the player would also love to join them. He told Football Insider:

“He has craft in his game. It is one of them, he is there with a year left on his contract. If the opportunity came about, could it happen?"

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal are prepared to wait until Youri Tielemans’ current contract expires to secure him on a free transfer. Arsenal feel as though Leicester’s demands, in the region of £32m, are too high for a player with just one year remaining on his deal. [Football London] Arsenal are prepared to wait until Youri Tielemans’ current contract expires to secure him on a free transfer. Arsenal feel as though Leicester’s demands, in the region of £32m, are too high for a player with just one year remaining on his deal. [Football London] #afc 🚨 Arsenal are prepared to wait until Youri Tielemans’ current contract expires to secure him on a free transfer. Arsenal feel as though Leicester’s demands, in the region of £32m, are too high for a player with just one year remaining on his deal. [Football London] #afc https://t.co/BNDIrEnE50

“I’m sure Tielemans would be interested in a move to Liverpool."

Campbell has claimed that Tielemans has the technical ability to fill the void of Thiago Alcantara.

The former Gunners hero has also stated that Tielemans' eye for goals will offer a whole new dimension to Jurgen Klopp's midfield. He added:

“When you look at Thiago, his game and what he brings to Liverpool, Tielemans could go someway to replacing that. Thiago brings craft to that Liverpool midfield. Tielemans brings that as well."

“He could also add goals to that side. He would give Liverpool another dimension, if was he to go to Anfield.”

Arsenal could regret not signing Tielemans if Liverpool show interest in the Belgian

Despite Arsenal's interest in Tielemans being pretty well-documented, Mikel Arteta's side have so far made very little progress in the deal. The Gunners have been pretty active this summer but are yet to address their lack of quality and depth in the middle of the park.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu

🤕 Curtis Jones - Injured

🤕 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Injured

🤕 Naby Keita - Doubtful



Jurgen Klopp could be forced into the market following a series of injuries in midfield.



Should they be in Youri Tielemans? 🤔



#LFC 🤕 Thiago Alcantara - Injured🤕 Curtis Jones - Injured🤕 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Injured🤕 Naby Keita - DoubtfulJurgen Klopp could be forced into the market following a series of injuries in midfield.Should they be in Youri Tielemans? 🤔 🤕 Thiago Alcantara - Injured🤕 Curtis Jones - Injured🤕 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Injured🤕 Naby Keita - Doubtful Jurgen Klopp could be forced into the market following a series of injuries in midfield. Should they be in Youri Tielemans? 🤔#LFC https://t.co/UOhxOyFmZ3

Tielemans could have been a perfect acquisition for them but they might have to regret it if Liverpool now show an interest in the Belgian.

It would be a no-brainer for the former AS Monaco midfielder to choose between the Reds and the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been one of the best teams in Europe in recent years. The chances of winning trophies will be considerably higher if he moves to Anfield rather than the Emirates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit