"He would also fit well in that Barcelona team" - Ruud Gullit urges Chelsea attacker to reconsider his future

Former Chelsea player-manager Ruud Gullit has claimed that out-of-favor winger Hakim Ziyech would be the perfect signing for Barcelona.

Ziyech, 29, has failed to nail down a first-team place at the Blues since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around £34 million in 2020. However, he has helped the west London outfit lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed set-piece specialist, the 50-cap Morocco international has started just five matches across all competitions for Graham Potter's side this season. He is expected to fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk this month.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Although a few clubs have Hakim Ziyech on their radar, his wages are currently stopping offers. Even with a loan #CFC want them covered. With Christian Pulisic (injured for two months) and Joao Felix (suspended) out in January, Chelsea are more focused on incomings. Although a few clubs have Hakim Ziyech on their radar, his wages are currently stopping offers. Even with a loan #CFC want them covered. With Christian Pulisic (injured for two months) and Joao Felix (suspended) out in January, Chelsea are more focused on incomings. https://t.co/83UrveZOgU

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Gullit shared his thoughts on Ziyech's failure to replicate his stellar international form for Chelsea. He elaborated:

"The way Ziyech plays for Morocco, I've never seen him play for Chelsea. It's not just him. I think he has been put in positions that don't suit him at all. He just needs to play on the right side."

Predicting Ziyech to be a success at Barcelona, Gullit continued:

"I wonder... I think he comes into his own in Spain. I have the impression that he has never reached the level of Ajax in England. I would really like to see him in Spain in the future. He can reach his top level there. He would also fit well in that Barcelona team."

Earlier in November last year, the Heerenveen academy graduate was quizzed about a potential return to Eredivisie. He responded to NOS:

"It's hard to say, very difficult to say right now. We don't know what will happen in the winter. It's football, so it's difficult to say."

Overall, Ziyech has scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in 97 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit.

Chelsea could sign Barcelona target in cut-price €10 million transfer: Reports

In his column for Caught Offside, famed journalist Christian Falk shed light on the developing transfer saga involving Chelsea and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. He elaborated, writing:

"I heard that Gladbach is still waiting for an offer from Chelsea for Marcus Thuram. Beside new loan signing Joao Felix, it's not the same type of striker, so they still need one. Gladbach have an idea of selling Thuram for €10 million now rather than losing him for free in the summer, then reinvesting the money in a new first-team striker."

Claiming Barcelona to be a potential suitor for Thuram, Falk continued:

"The offer's yet to come and they're a bit afraid of Barcelona who have been sweeping up all the available free agents in the market."

Thuram, 25, has scored 13 goals and laid out four assists in 17 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign so far.

