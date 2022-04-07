“He is also a professional and has to do his part” – Julen Lopetegui reacts to Sevilla fans booing Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui refused to condemn the booing of fans against Manchester United’s loanee Anthony Martial.

United fans were hoping that the loan move would work out well for the 26-year old Frenchman. However, Martial’s form has been familiar, with only one goal scored in 540 minutes of football for the Spanish club.

The loan deal did not include a clause for a permanent move and Anthony Martial is expected to return to Manchester at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Martial has been consistently booed by Sevilla fans who are still waiting for Martial to score his first La Liga goal. Speaking to AS, Julen Lopetegui refused to condemn fans for booing the player, claiming that they had every right to do so. He said:

This is elite football and people are free and can express themselves as they feel. As a coach, I have to help him to achieve his best version. He is also a professional and has to do his part and adapt to what we ask of him.”

What is next for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial?

It is hard to imagine Anthony Martial being given a starting role at the English club next season. The French striker is looking for a permanent move away and his performances for Sevilla performances will not have impressed potential suitors.

Anthony Martial was considered to be a talented youngster not too long ago and the 26-year old has a lot of talent. He has good pace, skills, and a delicate finishing touch that saw him produce 23 goals in the 2019-20 season for Manchester United.

However, Martial’s work rate and the refusal to play as a winger seem to be his main limitations. The Frenchman has consistently looked out of sorts and disinterested this season. He has little to no chance of making it to France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Manchester United are expected to try and move him on in the summer. However, they will have no choice but to let him see out his contract at Old Trafford if they are unable to find any buyers.

Anthony Martial’s contract at Old Trafford runs out in 2024 and the Frenchman might remain a sparsely-used player till then.

