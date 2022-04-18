"He is always a bright spark" - Joe Cole singles out 26-year-old Chelsea star for praise

Three-time Premier League winner Joe Cole has praised Chelsea forward Timo Werner for his recent performances.

Werner has heralded the Blues' return to form after successive defeats against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and Brentford in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old scored twice in their 6-0 victory over Southampton last weekend before netting in their 3-2 win on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Werner followed that up with an assist for Mason Mount in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals last night (April 17) at Wembley.

Cole, who won the league thrice with the Blues, was on punditry duty for ITV during his former side's contest against the Eagles. He said after the match (as quoted by football.london):

"It was a lovely assist for Mason. He's (Werner) always a bright spark, he always brings something to the party. Even when he's not at his very very best."

football.london @Football_LDN



#CFC



football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Timo Werner is starting to produce for Chelsea Timo Werner is starting to produce for Chelsea 🙌#CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

The Englishman added that Werner, who was expected to fall lower in the pecking order after Romelu Lukaku's arrival, still has a future at Stamford Bridge. Cole opined:

"I think after the last three or four weeks there may be a future for him at Chelsea. On that role high up on the left, he threatens, he gets behind. He can be very pleased with his day's work. That's for sure."

He concluded:

"Timo Werner doesn't give up. When he doesn't score a goal he's offering something else."

Overall, Werner has scored ten goals and laid out six assists in 32 matches across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

Chelsea reach 3rd successive FA Cup final with victory over Crystal Palace

Chelsea had to grind out a victory against a resilient Crystal Palace side last night. Patrick Vieira's side thwarted the Blues' attack well, though they did receive chances to score.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, scoring with a half-volleyed strike from Kai Havertz's deflected cutback. Mount gave Tuchel's side a two-goal cushion 11 minutes later with a neat finish from Werner's pass.

The win meant that the Blues will play Liverpool in what will be their third consecutive FA Cup final. They lost in each of the last two, first to Arsenal in the 2019-20 season and to Leicester City in the previous campaign.

Chelsea will hope to break that duck against a brilliant Liverpool side when they meet at Wembley on May 14.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar