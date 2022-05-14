“He always flop against Liverpool” – Chelsea fans worried as they feel one player in their line-up could be ‘loophole’ for Reds star to exploit during FA Cup final 

Chelsea fans are worried that their defender Trevor Chalobah could be the weak link in their FA Cup final clash against Liverpool on May 14.

The 22-year-old could be set to mark the Reds' in-form attacker Luis Diaz. The Stamford Bridge faithful are worried that it will be easy for Diaz to get past Chalobah.

Here is a selection of tweets from worried fans:

Unorthodox 🇬🇧. @MensAcumen @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Chalobah v/s Diaz (if at all Diaz is starting), is a great loophole for Liverpool to capitalize on and yield a win. Ideally, Chalobah's defensive agility can't hurdle Diaz, we all saw Diaz outsmart him. Nonetheless, optimism till the end. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Chalobah v/s Diaz (if at all Diaz is starting), is a great loophole for Liverpool to capitalize on and yield a win. Ideally, Chalobah's defensive agility can't hurdle Diaz, we all saw Diaz outsmart him. Nonetheless, optimism till the end.

✊Omo-Baba-Daaray𓃵 @Daaray30 @Albertceaser1 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Can Chalobah cope with Diaz pace? And he always flop against Liverpool @Albertceaser1 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Can Chalobah cope with Diaz pace? And he always flop against Liverpool

Admiral👑 @evans_musuubo My boy chalobah facing Diaz again ehhh My boy chalobah facing Diaz again ehhh 😂😂😂

In their second domestic cup final clash this season, Chelsea will be hoping that they can make up for their defeat in the Carabao Cup final. They were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after the match ended goalless after 120 minutes. It would also make the FA Cup their third trophy of the season, as they have won the UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup already.

Meanwhile, the Reds are intent on potentially winning an unprecedented quadruple. Beating the Blues yet again will pave the way for that to happen. They have already won the Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup could be their second trophy this season. They are three points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May 28.

Chelsea and Liverpool show interest in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah: Reports

According to a report by 90 min, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The English striker has been in fine form, finding the back of the net four times in his last five games. However, his contract with the club expires this summer and a renewal hasn't been signed yet.

Attention from Chelsea will be particularly interesting for Nketiah. The striker was released by the club as a youngster before joining Arsenal’s academy. It remains to be seen if he will return to Stamford Bridge or ply his trade somewhere else.

However, the interest from Liverpool will be fascinating for the young striker as well. The opportunity to work alongside Jurgen Klopp is arguably one of the most attractive prospects in world football at the moment.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move to extend his stay, but in the face of the attention the striker is getting, they might not be able to keep hold of Nketiah.

