"He always had fun on the pitch" - Dejan Kulusevski says Chelsea legend is one of his idols

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that he has been a fan of former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard.

During a recent interview with Stadium Astro, the Swedish attacker was asked about his role model and inspiration in football. Replying to this question, the 23-year-old stated that Hazard has always been his favourite football star.

Kulusevski said that he loved watching Hazard play and that he adopted a few of the Belgian's techniques and movements in his playing style. The 23-year-old also stated that he loved the way the former Chelsea star had fun on the ground while playing.

Kulusevski has thus tried to enjoy the game in the same way and said:

"Yeah, like my favourite player was Hazard, Eden Hazard, I loved watching him play and then of course I took some things from him like some movements he did on the pitch and then he also always had fun on the pitch. So, like, I took those things from him to enjoy and having fun while you're playing."

The Swedish winger also hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic by calling them great players, with whom he has shared the dressing room. Nevertheless, Kulusevski eventually affirmed that every player is unique and should play the way they want. He added:

"You just learn along the way, you learn you meet all these great players. I play with great players like (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Zlatan (Ibrahimovic). I had great coaches but in the end, you're a man and you know who you are. So you just take some things from others and then you stay like you've always been."

Kulusevski joined Tottenham Hotspur in July 2023 from Juventus after a successful loan season in north London. This season, the Swede has made 29 appearances for the Lilywhites, bagging six goals and three assists across all competitions.

Chelsea keen to sign €130-rated forward in the upcoming summer transfer window: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are keen to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per football journalist Rudy Galetti.

Galetti has revealed that the Blues are ready to pay the amount of Osimhen's release clause at the end of the season to secure the signature of the Nigerian forward. His release clause is expected to be around €120 to €130 million.

Moreover, as per the aforementioned report, Osimhen is also on good terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit. Chelsea are currently struggling to put the ball in the back of the net, and he can be the forward who can help them with the goalscoring problem.

This season, Osimhen has made 24 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, bagging 13 goals and four assists. The 25-year-old has been on the transfer radar of several top European clubs, but Chelsea are currently the frontrunners in the pursuit.