"He was always like that" - Lionel Scaloni heaps praise on Argentina captain Lionel Messi for his leadership skills 

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has lavished praise on La Albiceleste skipper Lionel Messi for his exceptional leadership skills.

The Argentina manager has hailed Messi for his winning mentality that sets him apart from others.

Scaloni has also insisted that Lionel Messi's hunger and desire makes the whole country proud. The Argentina manager said, as quoted by All About Argentina:

“I know Messi and he was always like that, he was always a winner and he has pride and a big desire to continue playing football that makes us happy.”

Argentina will be up against Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, 13 December.

Lionel Messi has been inspirational for his country so far in their amazing run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that started on the worst possible note.

Argentina lost 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their opening game despite going one goal ahead with Messi scoring from the spot.

Argentina have since defeated Mexico and Poland in the group stage to top Group C and also defeated Australia in the Round of 16.

La Albiceleste needed a penalty shootout to make their way to the semis against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Argentina looked to be winning against the Oranje comfortably with a 2-0 scoreline but the Netherlands came up with two late goals to take the game to extra-time and eventually to penalties.

Lionel Messi has been the livewire for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring four goals and producing two assists in five games.

Lionel Messi looks likely to stay at PSG and reject Barcelona and Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), snubbing offers from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER has highlighted why Messi is likely to stay at the Parisian giants despite interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami. The media outlet has claimed:

“If we had to bet, we should do so that he will continue at Paris Saint-Germain."

"And also because the first year was difficult in terms of adaptation and now, from what they explain to me, their life in Paris is perfect. The children are happy, he and his family, his wife too.”

Messi is back to his best this season for PSG following a below-par debut season at the Parc des Princes by his usual standards.

The Argentine maestro has scored 12 goals and has produced 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

