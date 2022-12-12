Spanish outlet explains key reason why Lionel Messi will stay at PSG and reject Barcelona and Inter Miami offers - Reports 

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), snubbing offers from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

The Argentina captain has enjoyed a blistering FIFA World Cup campaign, having scored four goals and produced two assists in five games.

While the forward's sole focus will be to lead his country to their third FIFA World Cup, his future at club level remains up in the air.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has entered the final year of his deal with PSG and reportedly has to make a choice out of three clubs.

As Spanish media outlet Cadena SER, the French capital club are keen to tie him down with a new deal. The forward has impressed at the Parc des Princes this season.

However, Messi has also been widely linked with a move back to Barcelona as well as a move to MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Cadena SER, however, claims that the Argentine ace is expected to continue at PSG and will reject advances from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

The key reason behind his decision is the fact that the forward and his family have now fully adapted to life in the French capital Paris and love the city. The media outlet has claimed:

“If we had to bet, we should do so that he will continue at Paris Saint-Germain. And also because the first year was difficult in terms of adaptation and now, from what they explain to me, their life in Paris is perfect."

He added:

"The children are happy, he and his family, his wife too.”

Following a below-par debut season by his usual standards, the former Barcelona man has found his best form this season in PSG colors.

He has scored 12 goals and has produced 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona looks unlikely

Chances of Messi returning to Barcelona from PSG are remote as per reports earlier this month.

The Catalans are unlikely to be able to afford his salary and will fail to comply with La Liga's 4:1 rule.

Barcelona are bound to fall short of the 4:1 rule, which will force them to give up on signing other players.

Messi's current deal expires at the end of the season but Paris Saint-Germain have the option to extend it by another year.

