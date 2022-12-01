PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is 'very unrealistic' due to one reason: Reports

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is reportedly unrealistic. The Catalan side will not be able to afford his salary and will fail to comply with La Liga's 4:1 rule.

As per a report in Marca, Barcelona are bound to fall short of the 4:1 rule, which will force them to give up on signing other players. The report adds that PSG's intentions to renew the Argentina star's deal and the option to add another year to his current contract are other factors that could see the transfer fail.

Inter Miami have been touted as another reason why Messi will not be rejoining Barcelona next summer. The aforementioned report claims the forward has a deal with the MLS side, and that could be another hurdle for the Catalan giants.

Joan Laporta keen on bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Joan Laporta has consistently claimed that he wants to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona. In an interview with CBS Sports earlier this year, the Catalan side's president claimed he would do his best to sign the forward.

He said:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on. I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. "

Laporta added:

"As I have said, we have a moral debt to Leo. The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Lionel Messi's current deal expires at the end of the season, and PSG have the option to extend it by another year.

