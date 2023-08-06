"He was always looking for me" – Diego Costa names former Chelsea star as the best teammate he had on the pitch

Ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has named Cesc Fabregas as the best teammate he has had during his professional career.

Costa, 34, is regarded as a cult hero at Stamford Bridge due to his vital role in two Premier League title-winning campaigns. He made the most of Fabregas' excellent playmaking ability between 2014 and 2017, scoring 59 goals in 120 games across competitions along the way.

During a recent interview with Relevo, Costa was asked to name the striker he felt most comfortable with on the pitch. He initially responded:

"In my best moment at Atletico, it was with David Villa. I had a lot of quality. When a unique nine was there, with Falcao I played more on the wing. Villa liked to assist me... we scored many goals together."

However, the retired Spain international labeled Fabregas as the best:

"For my own game, Fabregas was the best because he was always looking for me. I would start running and he would see me, we knew each other a lot. Most of the goals I scored, he gave the passes."

Costa, who joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for £32 million in 2014, lifted three trophies during his three-year stint at the Blues. Apart from registering 59 goals, he also provided 23 assists for his former team.

Fabregas, on the other hand, joined the west London outfit from Barcelona for over £30 million in the same summer as Costa. He laid out 47 assists in the campaigns he played with his compatriot at Chelsea.

Diego Costa comments on ex-Chelsea boss

When asked to share his opinion on ex-Chelsea manager and current Roma boss Jose Mourinho, former Blues star Diego Costa told Relevo:

"Tactically, he is very smart. He is a very nice person when you win. When you lose, the rope breaks. There are few coaches who know how to digest it before. It's quite messed up and you have to have a strong personality, but you really end up enjoying the whole season."

Mourinho, who has been Chelsea's manager in two separate spells, managed the Brazil-born striker during his second stint between 2013 and 2015. He lifted the 2014-15 Premier League title and the 2014-15 EFL Cup with Costa, who scored 21 goals in his debut season.

However, after lifting the domestic title, Mourinho was sacked halfway through the subsequent season. He was let go as the Blues manager in December 2015 after winning four of 16 Premier League games.