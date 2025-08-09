Eden Hazard has claimed that Karim Benzema wasn't always involved in Real Madrid's defensive efforts while he was playing for the Spanish giants. The former Chelsea and Lille attacker was the subject of criticism during his LaLiga career for his lack of contribution in defense.

Ad

However, Hazard believes that good attackers can sabotage the defensive efforts of any team. He asserted that Real Madrid legend, Karim Benzema, was similar to him in that regard.

The former Belgian attacker also named Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ousmane Dembele as another star forward who doesn't contribute much in defense.

Hazard said on "Zack en Eoue Libre" (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Good offensive players sometimes sabotage defensive efforts. I am one of them. I have played with Karim Benzema and I can tell you that he doesn't always make all the physical efforts. Even Dembele doesn't do it all the time."

Ad

Trending

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a reported fee of €100 million plus add-ons back in 2019. However, he only made 76 appearances in four years before leaving the club in July 2023 and retiring three months later. Due to multiple injuries, Hazard missed more than 80 games for the Spanish giants, barely living up to the expectations at Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is Los Blancos' second-highest top scorer with 354 goals in 648 games. The Frenchman also provided 155 assists in his 14-year-long career for Los Blancos, the second-highest in the club's history.

Ad

In 2019, after a few months of joining Madrid, Eden Hazard hailed Benzema as the best striker in the world at that time. He told reporters (via MARCA):

"After having played with him for three or fourth months, I think that, right now, he's the best striker in the world. But (also) away from his role as a striker, he makes others better."

Ad

Later, in 2022, the Frenchman was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in Europe. He also won the Ballon d'Or in the same year. During the 2021-22 campaign, Benzema scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances, playing a key role in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and Supercopa de Espana triumph.

Antonio Rudiger to sign one-year contract extension with Real Madrid: Reports

According to journalist Alberto Pereiro (via Madrid Universal), Antonio Ruidiger is close to signing a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid. Rudiger's contract with the Spanish giants expires next summer, and Los Blancos are keen on offering the German defender a new deal.

Ad

Rudiger joined the club from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022, and since then, he has become a key player in Madrid's defence. However, the Spanish giants are also looking forward to signing a long-term replacement for the German defender, as he will turn 33 next year.

Rudiger made 55 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions last season, helping the side keep 19 clean sheets. Notably, Xabi Alonso's side has renewed Gonzalo Garcia's contract and also reached an agreement over a new deal for Thibaut Courtois.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More