"He would not always be playing"- Ally McCoist warns Arsenal star against move away from Emirates

Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist believes Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka should stay at the Emirates Stadium. Saka has attracted interest from Manchester City who are eager to sign the winger this summer.

Saka enjoyed a breakout season during the 2020-21 campaign as he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 46 games in all competitions. The youngster took his game to another level last season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 43 games.

Despite Saka's consistent performances, the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League table, thereby failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

This has led many to believe the winger could decide not to extend his deal with the club, and instead join Manchester City, who could give him the opportunity to play in Europe's elite competition and potentially win trophies in the near future.

McCoist, however, has advised Saka against making the move to City as he has doubts over the amount of playing time he will receive at the Etihad Stadium.

"You would think we would be guaranteed to play at Arsenal every week, where as, he would be going from a big fish in small pond to a small fish in a big pond if he went to City. The rotation system they have every week, he would not always be playing, at Arsenal he is one of the big chiefs," McCoist told talkSPORT.

He added:

"He would have more chance of winning things at City, but that is not to say Arsenal won't win anything, it is certainly not the case. The offer would turn most young boys heads, of course it would."

The 20-year-old has just two years remaining on his contract with the North London club. The Gunners are planning to table a contract extension offer to Bukayo Saka in a bid to secure his long-term future with the club and ward off interest from Manchester City.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 20-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal.



(Source: Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 20-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal.(Source: @MailSport 🚨 Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka! 💎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 20-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal.(Source: @MailSport) https://t.co/n7skl3TIoZ

Arsenal's transfer business could determine Bukayo Saka's future with the club

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Bukayo Saka rose through the youth ranks in north London before making his debut for the club during the 2018-19 campaign. He is currently seen as one of the players around whom the club can build a squad for the future.

The 20-year-old is likely to be keen to play in the Champions League and win trophies, but could opt to stay at the Emirates due to his loyalty towards the club and its fans.

The Gunners must, however, make some statement signings and make clear their intentions of progressing and closing the gap to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool if they are to persuade Bukayo Saka to extend his deal. The club's lack of strength in depth and experience often led to their downfall last season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “You would think Saka would be guaranteed to play every week for Arsenal.”



“There’s no way he would play every week at



Ally McCoist reacts to rumours of Man City stepping up their interest in Bukayo Saka. “You would think Saka would be guaranteed to play every week for Arsenal.”“There’s no way he would play every week at #MCFC ! But he would at #AFC .”Ally McCoist reacts to rumours of Man City stepping up their interest in Bukayo Saka. 🔴 “You would think Saka would be guaranteed to play every week for Arsenal.”❌ “There’s no way he would play every week at #MCFC! But he would at #AFC.”Ally McCoist reacts to rumours of Man City stepping up their interest in Bukayo Saka. https://t.co/J81v45lt43

Mikel Arteta's side are in need of a world-class striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club in January, and a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in midfield next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far