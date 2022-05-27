“He always plays a pivotal role in these instances” – Aguero names player to watch out for during Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero has named the player he believes will make a difference in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28. He believes Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will be the one to look out for in the clash in the Stade de France.

Speaking to Stake, the former Argentina forward was asked who believes would be the key during the final in Paris, to which Aguero replied:

“Modric will be one to watch out for, as he always plays a pivotal role in these instances. He's a pivotal player and even more so in finals. His passing is superb. He commits to win. His striking is clean, particularly at mid-distance.”

Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or after winning his fourth Champions League in five years for Real Madrid. He also helped Croatia to a World Cup final in Russia, where they eventually lost against France.

The 36-year-old only seems to be getting better with age, as he is still an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's central midfield. He has provided 12 assists in his 43 appearances for Los Blancos this term.

Modric looks set to start alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro in the Stade de France encounter, as Madrid aim for their 14th European crown.

Aguero lays down prediction for Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Aguera was also asked who believes will have the edge for the clash in Paris this weekend, to which he replied:

"I think Real Madrid have more experience overall as a club, but Liverpool have shown up well in the Champions League for the past few years. It will be close, but I think Madrid will be more confident, having played the finals before and turning around tough games in the past. That's the edge I can point towards."

Aguero stated that Real Madrid's history helps the players and will play a part in the final. He said:

"History and experience does tilt the scales. Madrid proved it, winning their home legs with the Bernabeu being a key factor. But the final is on neutral ground so it may be more balanced."

He added:

"Real has had many great teams, and this is no different. Beyond the individual performances of each time, the club itself has a weight of its own. When players understand that, no matter which team they're playing for, the weight of history becomes more present."

