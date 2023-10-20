“He always pulls himself forward” – Barcelona coach Xavi provides update on condition of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has provided an update on Robert Lewandowski's fitness ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

The two teams meet in La Liga in Catalonia on 22 October. The Polish superstar is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury he picked up in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win against Porto on 4 October.

'Lewa' has since been out of action for club and country. Speaking about the former Borussia Dortmund goal machine before the clash against Athletic Bilbao, Xavi said, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"He [Lewandowski] has a very good feeling. He’s a great leader and always goes forward, he wants to be there and he’s hurting less and less every day. He always pulls himself forward."

Lewandowski, 35, is Barca's chief center-forward. He has started the season well, scoring six and assisting four goals in 10 games across competitions. According to the Athletic, he could return for El Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga on 28 October.

In his absence, Xavi has the option of playing Ferran Torres at No. 9. It remains to be seen what lineup the Spanish tactician goes with when his team face Athletic Club at home.

How have Barcelona performed so far this season?

Barcelona are currently unbeaten across competitions. After their opening-day 0-0 draw against Getafe, they won five La Liga games on the trot.

In their past three league matches, however, they have dropped four points, drawing 2-2 to RCD Mallorca and Granada. This has seen them slip to third in the table with 21 points from nine matches.

They trail surprise package Girona by a point and are three points away from league leaders Real Madrid. The Catalan giants nevertheless look set to progress from the UEFA Champions League group stages for the first time in three seasons.

They have won their opening two group-stage games against Royal Antwerp (5-0) and Porto. A win against Athletic Bilbao could put Barca back on top of the table if other results go their way.

Barcelona won La Liga last season and will be looking to defend the title for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.