"He was always trying to take care of me" - Mohamed Salah names player who was like 'an older brother' during his Chelsea stint

Former Chelsea forward Mohamed Salah has revealed that David Luiz was more like an elder brother to him during his stint at Stamford Bridge. The Egyptian also added that despite his shy nature at the time, Luiz always tried to talk to him.

In an interview with Optus Sport, Salah reminisced on his short stint at Stamford Bridge. He further revealed that he spoke to Luiz a few times after his departure, but he no longer communicates with his former Chelsea teammates.

He said (via TBR Football):

“No, maybe I spoke a couple of times with David Luiz. I think they were very close to me, especially David when I was at Chelsea. I was quite young and I was shy in that time, I don’t know what happened to me now but in that time, I was always alone. So, David was like an older brother, he was always trying to take care of me and talk to me all the time.”

Salah joined the Blues from FC Basel for a reported transfer fee, which was worth €16.50 million, in January 2014. However, he struggled to impress in his first season (2013-14).

After his unconvincing start, he was loaned to Fiorentina and subsequently AS Roma. After a convincing loan spell, Roma decided to sign him from the west London side for a reported €15 million in July 2016. In 19 appearances as a Chelsea forward, Salah registered two goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, he has been terrific in his second stint in the Premier League as a Liverpool forward. Salah has been one of the players behind Liverpool's success in the Premier League and beyond in recent years. In 388 appearances, he has scored 241 goals and registered 110 assists for the Reds.

How has former Chelsea player Mohamed Salah performed this season?

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Salah is arguably the best-performing attacker in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian have also proven to be creative in attack as well. Best known for his vision and finishing proficiency, Salah is a lethal right-winger. In 39 games across competitions this season, he has scored 30 goals and provided 22 assists.

The Egyptian has also scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (25) and delivered the most assists (17). Given his terrific run, he's on course to be crowned the Premier League's player of the season.

He's helped Liverpool lead the Premier League standings and they also topped the UEFA Champions League league-stage table. They have also reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Newcastle United on March 16.

