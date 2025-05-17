“He always wanted to win everything and beat everyone” - Lionel Messi looks back at ‘battle’ with Cristiano Ronaldo in new interview

Lionel Messi has once again reflected on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in a fresh interview shared by the Official Ballon d'Or X account. The Argentine legend reckoned that the two superstars pushed each other to be better during their two-decade long battle.

So many player rivalries have been witnessed over the years but none comes close to Messi and Ronaldo's. The two attackers had the football world on strings, mesmerizing spectators with their incredible talents and rewriting history with every touch on the ball.

During the peak of their rivalry, the duo averaged up to 50 goals every season as they singlehandedly decided the fate of important games and clinched titles for their respective teams. With 13 Ballon d'Or awards, 10 European Golden Shoes, 11 Champions League titles and many other accolades between them, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that we might never find that type of rivalry anymore.

Speaking in a fresh interview shared by the Official Ballon d'Or X account, Lionel Messi reflected on his insane battle with Cristiano Ronaldo and came out with glowing words.

"It was always a battle," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said. "In sporting terms, it was very beautiful. We pushed each other to be better because we are both extremely competitive. He always wanted to win everything, and so did I. It was a beautiful time for us and for people who love football."

The Argentine maestro continued to sing his counterpart's praises, adding that their rivalry was a beauty to behold for football lovers.

"He [Cristiano] always wanted to win everything and beat everyone," he added. "I think it was a really beautiful time for us and for people who love football. What we achieved over such a long period has great merit because, as they say, it's easy to reach the top, but the hard part is staying there."

It is worth stressing that the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate has slowed down in recent years. This happened after the two players left Europe for the MLS and Saudi League, respectively.

How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared this season?

It's been another prolific year for Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese icon has bagged 33 goals and four assists for Al-Nassr in 39 appearances across all competitions so far. Unfortunately, he ends the season trophyless as his club missed out on the league and cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is enjoying a promising start to the new MLS season. The 37-year-old has bagged 10 goals and three assists for Inter Miami in 16 games across the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup so far.

That said, the Argentine will return to the pitch when the Miamians go head-to-head with Orlando City in their next league game on Monday, May 19. His Portuguese counterpart, meanwhile, will be in action when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League two days later.

