"He always wants you to do better" - Tammy Abraham reveals how former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho motivates players

A.S. Roma striker Tammy Abraham has provided an insight into his manager and former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho's management style.

The former Chelsea striker praised Mourinho for his leadership qualities and gave examples from personal experience of how the Portuguese boss motivated his players.

In an interview with former Premier League footballer Danny Murphy, Abraham said (via the Daily Mail):

"He [Mourinho] is one of the best for man-management. He knows how to speak to players, the best way to deal with each one. In my case, he never tells me how well I am doing. At half-time, I never get a 'Well done' even though in the back of my mind I am thinking, 'You know I'm playing well'. He always wants you to do better."

Referring to Roma's 2-1 (agg) victory over Leicester City in the Europa Conference League semi-final earlier this summer, he added:

"Before the Europa Conference semi-final against Leicester last season, he dragged me into a room and said: "Tam, I don't think you have been good enough."

He continued:

"I was surprised because I had scored in the previous game! I asked what he meant and he said he wasn't seeing the Tammy he saw play against Lazio for example. It was motivating and I did end up scoring the winner against Leicester."

Mourinho spent five seasons in total at Chelsea Football Club, spread over two stints in 2004-07 and 2013-15. The Portuguese coach amassed multiple accolades with the Blues, winning back-to-back Premier League titles between 2004 and 2006.

The west London outfit lifted the English trophy once again in 2014-15 under Mourinho's leadership. The tactician also won an FA Cup, three Football League Cups, and one FA Community Shield with Chelsea. (via Interesting Football).

Danny Murphy warns new Chelsea manager of biggest challenge ahead

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has shared his thoughts on how the Blues' new manager, Graham Potter, will fare at the club.

The retired Englishman believes Potter will now have to learn how to deal with the egos of star players that come with a top-level outfit like Chelsea.

Murphy said (via Metro):

"The difficult part will be dealing with the egos of those star players who knock on his door and demand why they’re not in the team. It’ll be his biggest challenge and something he will have to learn quickly."

He added:

"I know from playing at Liverpool compared to clubs like Charlton and Fulham, the status of the players can be so different. The manager needs to communicate and have those strong conversations."

The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly appointed Potter as head coach after sacking Thomas Tuchel six games into the 2022-23 Premier League season.

