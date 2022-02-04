"He was amazing for me" - Declan Rice names Chelsea legend as his childhood idol, says his support for the Blues is 'well documented' 

In-demand West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that Chelsea legend John Terry used to be his "childhood idol" while growing up. The England international was on the books of Chelsea as an academy player and he is also a boyhood fan of the Blues.

The midfielder was released by the Blues at the age of 14 and was eventually snapped up by West Ham United. He has since been with the Hammers, having made his senior debut in 2017 and has not looked back since.

The 23-year-old is currently regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is also a key player in Gareth Southgate's England side.

Rice made an appearance on Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap‘ YouTube channel on Thursday and was asked who his idol was while growing up.

“John Terry. I speak to him a lot, I speak to him all the time really,” Rice explained to Neville when asked about his childhood idol. "For me growing up being a Chelsea fan having a season ticket there, going to all the big games just being in the academy, just him, looking at him."

“Everything was JT. The kit JT26 on the back, even when I was young I said if I make it I want to be number 26. But I feel like as I’ve got older now I’ve grown out of that. It would look a little bit creepy."

Rice added:

"Getting the 26 on the back because of JT, but 100 per cent JT, he was amazing for me when I got released as well, he picked up the phone, he didn’t have to I was only 14 at the time and I was speaking to my idol, so yeah we’ve got a good relationship.”

Rice also went on to say that he feels very much "affiliated" with West Ham United having spent so many years at the club.

“Yeah growing up the whole family was Chelsea. I feel like it’s out there, everyone knows, it’s well documented but I feel like when you play for a club like West Ham you become really affiliated to it and this is part of me now and my family as well, [who are] massive West Ham fans as well.”

He signed off by saying:

"On being a captain in the future, Rice added: “I’m still learning, I’m still really young. But it’s something that I love to do, I like the responsibility of it and I think it’s really good for me as well.”

Chelsea remain admirers of Rice

Rice has been a player in demand for several years now and a host of clubs are believed to have their eyes on the England international.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old as well as Manchester United while Manchester City are now also believed to be keen on the midfielder.

The versatile Englishman is reportedly valued at around £100 million by West Ham. His value could go even higher if the player continues to develop further.

Chelsea are believed to be looking to bolster their midfield in the summer but might struggle to match the Hammers' asking price for their valuable asset.

