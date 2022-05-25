"He would be amazing for them" - Andy Townsend says Premier League forward would be a 'terrific' addition to Arsenal

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend believes Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy could be an ideal signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners previously tried to sign Vardy in 2016 after he guided Leicester City to the Premier League title with 24 league goals. The England international, however, rejected the move and decided to stay with the Foxes.

The 58-year-old player-turned-pundit stated that Vardy could be a short-term fix for many teams in the Premier League, including Newcastle United. Speaking on TalkSPORT (via HITC), Townsend was quoted as saying the following:

“Someone like Jamie Vardy could improve so many teams, even at his age. He would be amazing for them, I think. I really do. I think he would be terrific for them. And Newcastle, again, even at his age.”

It is no secret that Arsenal are in search of a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Gunners need to replace former talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Following the departure of the Gabonese forward, Arsenal were left with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. However, both forwards' contracts expire in a month's time.

According to the Evening Standard, Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. However, Nketiah's situation is not that simple. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to keep hold of the forward but Nketiah wants more opportunities in the first-team to ensure he stays with the club.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of centre-forwards over the past few months, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus being one of the most prominent. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners' priority is still to sign Jesus despite them missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

The arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City could surely see Jesus leave the Premier League champions in the summer.

Arsenal return to European football following a year's absence

Mikel Arteta's side have qualified for an European competition after going through a season without it. The Gunners finished fifth in the standings and have earned a place in next season's UEFA Europa League alongside Manchester United.

Arsenal were in contention to make it into the top four and qualify for the Champions League. However, two defeats in their last three Premier League games saw rivals Tottenham Hotspur pip them to a top-four berth.

