"He was angry. He called me" - Kylian Mbappe's mother reveals why the PSG star was furious with the Ligue 1 club's social media activity

Kylian Mbappe, the shining star of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), responded angrily to his employers over their recent season ticket renewal campaign. The World Cup-winning superstar felt that the club exploited his image for financial gain, sparking an outcry in his social media statement. This led his mother to react to the events.

After the club revealed the video, which was very focused on the forward, he took to social media to react angrily (via Marca):

"PSG is a big club and a big family, but it's not Kylian Saint-Germain."

The fleet-footed forward was kept in the dark about the video's purpose and the nature of the interview he took part in:

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It seemed like a basic, day-to-day interview for a marketing topic."

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is unhappy & angry with what happened today with the publication of the video & will take action following this error. Nasser also called Mbappé during the day. [@RMCsport] | Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is unhappy & angry with what happened today with the publication of the video & will take action following this error. Nasser also called Mbappé during the day. 🚨| Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is unhappy & angry with what happened today with the publication of the video & will take action following this error. Nasser also called Mbappé during the day. 🇶🇦🇫🇷 [@RMCsport] https://t.co/75LnOfRAPm

Days after the digital dust-up, Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, pulled the curtain on her son's mindset at the time and the factors fueling his fiery reaction against PSG. Speaking on Public Senat (via Marca), she explained:

"He was angry. He called me, as he usually does. When he decides to do some action on social media, he still takes the time to call two or three people. I understood his anguish and, at the same time, I told him: 'Now is not the time to react. Let it go and there will always be time to restore the truth.' To which he replied, 'No, no, I don't want to wait. I know the consequences and I will accept them.'"

She continued:

"He said it hot, with his heart. He just responded like a child who was born with social media, everyone has their own communication."

Kylian Mbappe's mother also made it clear that the issue had been resolved with PSG:

"Everything was fixed very quickly. There was no conflict. The argument that Kylian wields is the positioning in the dressing room. PSG will always be PSG, whether Kylian stays or leaves. The players pass, but the club remains."

Kylian Mbappe breaks PSG record, leaving Lens gasping for air in Ligue 1 clash

Kylian Mbappe etched his name into the history books by becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 as they dominated the 10-man Lens. With 139 goals in 169 league appearances, the French maestro has surpassed Edinson Cavani's previous record.

The high-stakes encounter saw Lens' Salis Abdul Samed see red in the 19th minute, leaving his team in dire straits. The Parisian giants capitalized on their numerical advantage, with Lionel Messi and Vitinha joining Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet to seal a commanding 3-0 lead at the half-time whistle.

Lens, sitting pretty in second place, displayed remarkable grit and resilience despite their one-man deficit. Przemyslaw Frankowski managed to convert a penalty to give the home fans something to cheer for, but it was not enough to mount a comeback against the indomitable Parisians.

As the dust settled and the Parisians celebrated a 3-1 victory, they edged tantalizingly closer to clinching their 11th league title.

