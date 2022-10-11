“He annoys everyone today. He makes it personal all the time” – Emmanuel Petit urges PSG superstar to ‘grow up’ and be calmer with team-mates

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has addressed the controversies surrounding Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe this season.

Mbappe has struggled to stay away from controversies recently, especially since he signed a contract extension with PSG. A lot has been said about his feud with Parisians team-mate Neymar in the media.

He also made headlines when he took aim at manager Christophe Galtier after Les Parisiens' statement against Stade Reims at the weekend. He is not happy that the Frenchman plays him down the middle as a centre-forward.

Get French Football News @GFFN Major controversy in France tonight over Kylian Mbappé’s now deleted Instagram story with the hashtag “pivot gang” following PSG’s 0-0 draw with Reims.



Mbappé recently explained his preference for playing alongside a target man, like Giroud, rather than being the centre forward.

Mbappe's antics have not gone unnoticed by Petit, who feels the player is increasingly moving away from football. As the forward continues to be at the center of controversy, the former midfielder has offered him valuable advice.

The former France international started off by urging Mbappe to stop making things personal. He also advised the PSG superstar to 'grow up'. Petit said on RMC Sport [via Get French Football News]:

“In recent weeks, I find him out of touch in his communication I find that he is moving more and more from the central subject, which is the game and the pitch."

"He is making it more and more personal. Of course, I hear rumors that promises have not been kept, but I want to tell him: 'Kylian, grow up, that’s life'."

Addressing Mbappe's issues, Petit pointed out how people are not often given what they are promised as adults. He also insisted that it will stand the player in good stead if he sort out his problems soon. The Frenchman added:

“It’s the same every day. You are made promises that nobody keeps most of the time, does that mean you have to stop working and question everything? Of course not. That’s what we call everyday life, the life of grown-ups, the life of adults."

"Kylian, the sooner you sort out your problems with yourself, the sooner your performances on the pitch will improve and your relations with the public and your team-mates will be calmer.”

Petit has a reminder for PSG superstar Mbappe

Petit went on to warn Mbappe against putting himself about the team and rest of his team-mates. He also reminded the 23-year-old how he was required to play different positions at AS Monaco before moving to PSG. He explained:

“He annoys everyone today. He makes it personal all the time. He even puts himself above the institution. Has everything that has happened in recent months gone to his head? His emoluments which make him the best paid player in the world?"

"At PSG, they certainly made promises to him by telling him that the project would be built around him... Kylian, you started in completely different positions at AS Monaco.”

Petit pointed out that no player is more important the team before concluding that Mbappe's actions are disrespectful.

