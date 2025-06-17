"He is from another planet" - PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia makes claim when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has made an interesting claim when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Georgian forward is one of Europe's hottest properties after playing a starring role for the Ligue 1 side in their UEFA Champions League campaign this year.

Kvaratskhelia's new-found fame saw him interviewed by streamer Jasontheween, who asked him one of the most-asked questions in the world. He was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and he appeared to state that the Argentine is on a different level to Ronaldo.

"Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? For me, you know I love Ronaldo so much, but of course Messi is like from another planet."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has always been a huge fan of Ronaldo's as is evidenced by his choice of a shirt number for PSG. Along with a number of fellow Georgian kids, the 24-year-old has a picture with the Portuguese great from when he was a child in Tbilisi. After helping Georgia defeat Portugal in the 2024 Euros, the former Napoli man took time to speak with his idol before joining his teammates to celebrate the win.

Kvaratskhelia is one of the stars of Lionel Messi's former club and helped them achieve what they did not with their star-studded lineups over the years. He scored three goals in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, including once in the final win over Inter Milan.

Premier League legend ignores Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as he picks best-ever teenage talent

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has overlooked the illustrious duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in picking the best-ever teenage talent he has seen. He named Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal as his choice on the back of the showings of the teenager for club and country.

Ferdinand was asked a question if he believes Yamal is better than Ronaldo on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. He pointed out that neither player could match him at 17 and that while Pele was an option, he never got to see Pele at 17.

“Yes! Lamine Yamal is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at 17 years old. His potential or ceiling to them might be better. They’ve gone and produced it. The body of work at 17 years old, no one’s done it. Pele may, but I didn’t see Pele. But this guy is doing stuff.”

Lamine Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists across all competitions to help Barcelona win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. The teenager is one of the leading names for the Ballon d'Or this year for the quality of his performances.

