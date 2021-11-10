“He appears to do what is impossible” - Peter Drury chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Renowned football commentator Peter Drury has stated that he would pick Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo since the Argentinian is capable of doing impossible things.

Drury feels Cristiano Ronaldo can compete against Olympic athletes and is brilliant at his game. The 54-year-old has still picked Lionel Messi over the Manchester United forward due to the magic he can create on the pitch.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah (via the Sport Bible), Drury said:

"You know, Ronaldo's capacity for leaping and scoring with his head is phenomenal. I mean, he is an Olympic high-jumper and an Olympic sprinter. He delivers a cross, he scores with both sides and his head. He is brilliant, but if you asked me who I would want to watch if I had to watch one or the other every day for the rest of my life, I'd pick Messi."

"Because he appears to do what is impossible," he explained further. "He plays off his left foot, he almost doesn't need a right foot - mind you, he can score perfectly well with his right foot - but he weaves through spaces that don't exist. He's like a slippery eel."

Peter Drury also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible athlete while Lionel Messi looks like a boy perfoming at the highest level.

"Ronaldo looks like an athlete, doesn't he?" he asked. "I mean, he is a remarkable specimen of a human being; Messi looks like the boy next door and performs like a god."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better start to the new season compared to Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi moved clubs earlier this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Juventus to rejoin Manchester United while Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

It is safe to say that Ronaldo has made a better start to the new season compared to Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old forward has settled nicely at Old Trafford and has already scored nine goals in 12 appearances for the Red Devils. These included important last-minute goals against the likes of Atalanta and Villarreal in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has struggled to settle into his new surroundings at PSG. The former Barcelona superstar is yet to score a league goal for his new club so far this season.

However, Messi has scored three goals in the Champions League, including a brace against RB Leipzig.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee