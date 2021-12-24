"He approached the defenders and killed them" – Bernardo Silva opens up on training alongside 16-year-old Kylian Mbappe

In a recent interview, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva spoke about training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. He revealed that Mbappe was "different from the start."

Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe spent a couple of years together at French club AS Monaco. Both players played important roles in the club's 2016-17 Ligue 1 winning campaign.

Football Babes @FootbalI_Babes AS Monaco's trio Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Bernardo Silva stats in the 2016/17 season 🔥 ⠀

Ligue 1 Champions.⠀

Champions League Semi-Finalists.⠀

Silva recently played "Guess the Teammate" on CBS Sports Golazo. He revealed what it was like training with Kylian Mbappe. He said:

“I knew Kylian Mbappé was different from the start. Normally, when you’re 16, you’re a little afraid of the older ones. Him, he approached the defenders and killed them (by dribbling).”

You can watch the video here:

After winning the Ligue 1 title, both players went their separate ways. Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City and has won three Premier League titles with them. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe made his move to PSG and has won three Ligue 1 titles since then.

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid seems closer than ever

There have been reports of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid since last summer. Before the start of the season, Real Madrid even submitted a couple of bids to Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman. However, PSG rejected the offers, including a bid of €200 million.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2022, Kylian Mbappe will be able to join any club for free. He could also sign a pre-contract in January.

One thing that was supposed to stop Mbappe from leaving was the promise of the Champions League title. However, the way PSG are playing, a triumph in Europe's premier club competition seems quite unlikely. They played out yet another draw when they were held 1-1 by struggling Lorient midweek in Ligue 1.

PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a massive 13 point lead. But much of it has come through the individual brilliance of their star studded lineup, especially Kylian Mbappe. He has scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists in 24 matches in all competitions this season.

In the Champions League, PSG could only finish second in the group and will now face Real Madrid in the round of 16.

It now seems certain that Kylian Mbappe would like to ply his trade elsewhere. His childhood dream club Real Madrid seem like the perfect destination.

