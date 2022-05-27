"He arrives more prepared than ever" - Liverpool's Adrian opens up on Mohamed Salah's comments about Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel has shared Mohamed Salah's 'desire for revenge' against Real Madrid in their Champions League final clash on May 28. He stated that the Egyptian "has been taking care of himself" and is very well prepared for the match.

This upcoming clash is a repeat of the 2018 final where Real Madrid came out 3-1 winners to lift their third title in a row. A brace from Gareth Bale and a goal from Karim Benzema secured the win for Los Blancos as Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool.

Salah had to be subbed off in the first half of the match after picking up a shoulder injury in a clash with Sergio Ramos.

After the finalists for this year's finalists were confirmed, the Egyptian expressed his desire for revenge against Real Madrid.

Adrian joined Liverpool from West Ham United in 2019. When asked about Salah's desire for revenge this time in an interview with Marca, he said:

"There is a lot of desire for revenge. I arrived just after the final in kyiv, but the desire is noticeable, above all, due to the circumstances of that match. 'Mo' retired injured and is looking forward to the final. He had some discomfort, but he has been taking care of himself. He arrives more prepared than ever and at a formidable moment."

Salah will certainly be determined to add another trophy to Liverpool's cabinet this season alongside the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot, sharing it with Son Heung-min as both finished with 23 goals.

Liverpool will hope to learn from their English rivals against Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid haven't been as dominant this season in the Champions League as they have been in the past. They've scraped through in the knockout stages to reach the final.

They trailed Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 (on agg.) until the 60th minute of the second leg of the Round of 16. However, a Karim Benzema hat-trick secured victory.

They were down 4-3 (on agg.) against Chelsea until the 79th minute of the second leg of the quarter-finals. Rodrygo then scored in the 80th minute before Benzema scored the winner in extra time.

They again needed an incredible comeback, trailing 5-3 (on agg.) against Manchester City until the 90th minute of the second leg of the semi-finals. Rodrgyo scored a brace in stoppage time before Benzema again scored the winner with a penalty.

While Liverpool are favorites for this game on paper, they will hope to learn from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City to stay composed. They will certainly need to be at their very best for the entirety of the match to lift their seventh Champions League trophy.

