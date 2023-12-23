“He is Arsenal’s out-and-out best player” - David James tells Liverpool how to stop Gunners by dominating one star

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has advised the Reds to stop Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard in order to beat the Gunners. The Merseyside giants will host Mikel Arteta's side at Anfield on Saturday, December 23 in a top-of-the table Premier League clash.

David James has said that containing Odegaard will be the first step for Liverpool to get the better of the visitors. The ex-England keeper insisted that the Norwegian is the key player for Arsenal who makes things happen on the pitch. Speaking on The Football News Show on BBC Sport, James said, as quoted by Empire of the Kop:

“What do they need to do? Just dominate [Martin] Odegaard, I think, is the key. I think he is [Arsenal’s] out-and-out best player. I know the other players have got individual quality, the likes of [Bukayo] Saka [are] very impressive to watch, but Odegaard pulls the strings."

James said that Odegaard controls the game for his side and urged the Reds to deal with him if they have to beat Mikel Arteta's side. He added:

“He gets the opposition out of position in order for him to sort of control the game, and I have seen Manchester City do it on a number of occasions, keep him quiet, and all of a sudden Arsenal don’t know how to function.”

Odegaard has been excellent for Arsenal since joining the club in 2021, initially on loan. The midfielder currently captains the north London side and has contributed with seven goals and three assists in 22 games this season.

Gary Neville predicts who will win Premier League as he chooses between Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to beat Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. Neville has claimed that only Mikel Arteta's side can stop Manchester City from clinching their fourth successive Premier League title.

The former Manchester United defender told Sky Sports:

“I’ve said Arsenal are going to win the league because I’m banking on those little bits of injuries you get post-treble, that post-treble complacency and drop-off, and I’m banking on Arsenal keeping their main players fit.”

Neville insisted that Mikel Arteta's side look more impressive than Liverpool and are more likely to win the title this campaign. He added:

"I do think Arsenal are the only challengers for City, I never bought into the Liverpool thing before [Sunday]. It could happen just because of purely Jurgen Klopp, if they strengthen that midfield in January, but I feel Arsenal are a better team."

Liverpool and Arsenal take on each other at Anfield on Saturday, December 23 in a top-of-the table clash. Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Friday night while Manchester City do not play until Wednesday, December 27.

