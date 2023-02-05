"He assumes this role of leader" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has heaped praise on Lionel Messi after the Argentine led the Ligue 1 side to victory on Saturday (February 4). The former Barcelona star scored the winner to help his side win 2-1 at home to Toulouse.

PSG went 1-0 down at home in the 20th minute, but Achraf Hakimi leveled things up seven minutes before halftime. Messi, leading the attack in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's absence, sealed all three points for the French giants with a goal in the 58th minute.

Speaking to the media after the game, Galtier claimed Messi is a natural leader and assumed his role perfectly. He said (via Canal Supporters):

"Leo holds the team. There is obviously the absence, not only of two players, of Kylian and Ney but also of Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos. He assumes this role of leader. It is in a natural way. Today and in the middle of the week, he obviously has a lot of importance in our game, he is an important benchmark. He takes a lot of initiative in the game, in the animation. But you have to give him the ball even more."

PSG manager praised Lionel Messi after Montpellier win

Christophe Galtier also heaped praise on Lionel Messi after the Ligue1 side's win over Montpellier last week. The Argentine led the team after Kylian Mbappe was taken off injured in the game, while Neymar was already ruled out.

The PSG manager had said:

"There are a lot of connections between the three. Between Mbappé and Neymar, Messi and Neymar… But I have to organize the team around Leo given the absences, as we did in Montpellier. Leo is going to be in his zone… Afterward, it is up to the players who will replace them to raise their level of play, to be very available, and to seize opportunities."

Galtier added:

"Leo who took the game [against Montpellier] in hand without Kylian and Sergio. He was a natural leader and the players put themselves at the service of Leo. It is in this sense that I congratulated everyone for having done the work that had to be done."

Lionel Messi's PSG are currently eight points clear of second-placed Marseille, the side they face in the French Cup later this week.

Poll : 0 votes