“He is more than an athlete” - Real Madrid-bound Endrick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol

Seventeen-year-old wonderkid Endrick has revealed why former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is his footballing idol.

The Palmeiras attacker, who will be joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2024 will have to perform exceedingly well to replicate his hero's numbers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After joining Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a reported €94 million, Ronaldo scored a staggering 450 goals from 438 appearances across competitions in nine seasons. He won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League four times, among other honours with the Spanish giants.

Apart from his titles with Real Madrid, Ronaldo is a three-time Premier League champion and has laid his hands on the Serie A trophy twice. He's also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speaking to Portuguese publication A Bola, Endrick said about Ronaldo (via Goal):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is my biggest idol, a player who broke all records by being an exemplary, dedicated player."

"He is more than an athlete, he is a guy that everyone should have as an example, because no matter the moment, he wants to be the best, he wants to win titles, he wants to achieve milestones, in addition to being a person who shows humility. He is a reference for any player who wants to go further in their career.”

He added about his move to Carlo Ancelotti's side next summer:

"I've always wanted to play for Real Madrid. It's always been my priority, and now on this trip to Madrid, I've been able to feel a little more closely what I'm going to find, the environment, my future team-mates, the facilities."

In the Brazilian top tier this year, Endrick scored 11 goals in 31 appearances in Palmeiras' victorious campaign.

Former Real Madrid sensation Cristiano Ronaldo left out of world's top 100 footballers list

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee in FourFourTwo's list of the top 100 footballers in the world. Despite notching up 34 competitive goals for Al-Nassr in 41 games, the former Juventus man was not viewed among the best in the business in 2023.

His arch-rival Lionel Messi finished sixth after winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or title earlier this year. The Argentine icon found himself behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was fifth and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe (fourth).

Harry Kane, who has notched up an incredible 25 goals from 22 games this season for Bayern Munich, came in third. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham was second after winning this year's Kopa Trophy, with Erling Haaland topping the charts.

The Norway international has struck 19 goals this season from 22 appearances as he looks good for another strong campaign.