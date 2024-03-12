“He is so athletic, he is so skilful" - Ian Wright heaps praises on player Arsenal sold in 2021

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on former Gunner Joe Willock, who is enjoying life under Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

Speaking about Willock, Wright said on Sky Sports Premier League,

"He is so athletic, he is so skilful. Like Eddie mentioned there, he can get into the box and score a goal.

“He is a very good passer of the ball as well. He is very good at defending, he can get back. He has got everything that you need in that midfield.”

Joe Willock came through the youth ranks at Arsenal's Hale End academy. He made his first-team debut under Arsene Wenger against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup in September 2017.

Co-incidentally, Willock made his Premier League debut for the Gunners against current club Newcastle in 2018. He grabbed his first league goal in a 2-0 win over Southampton in June 2020.

However, new arrivals and a change in style of play meant Willock gradually fell down the pecking order. He joined the Magpies on a short-term loan deal in February 2021. After impressing over five months, Joe Willock signed for Newcastle United permanently in August 2021 for £25 million.

His Arsenal roots would definitely have something to do with Ian Wright praising him. But Willock has done well for Newcastle so far, making 98 appearances and scoring 15 goals and providing six assists.

Arsenal among highest-rated UCL teams at home

Arsenal marked their return to the Champions League after eight seasons in style. They finished as winners of Group A ahead of PSV Eindhoven to make it to the round of 16.

So far, the Gunners have played three UCL games at the Emirates Stadium this season. In those, they have won with an aggregate score of 12-0. They defeated PSV 4-0, before defeating Sevilla 2-0 and then smashing RC Lens 6-0. This has earned them top spot in the home ratings.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in second and third place respectively. The Catalans and Atleti both won all three of their home games as well. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid make up rest of the list with nothing to separate them.

The Gunners have the opportunity to cement their place in these ratings as they take on FC Porto at home later tonight.