"He has all the attributes to succeed" - Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool target backed to succeed in Premier League

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool target Jhon Duran to succeed in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from England after impressing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA.

"He’s young but he has all the attributes to succeed," Friedel told Metro.co.uk.

"He’s powerful, fast, can hold the ball up and has an eye for a goal. He would have quite a bit to learn of course but he has the profile for Premier League football.

"He plays in a nation where their top players will play for big clubs and he’s in the squad for Colombia. So, I could see that happening, I can see teams being interested in him."

Friedel concluded:

"I’m not sure if you’d have to purchase him and have him do a season or two on loan somewhere which might be the case. But he has something in his repertoire for sure."

Durant is currently plying his trade with the Chicago Fire in the MLS. He has scored eight goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances since joining them in January earlier this year.

The youngster only recently became a regular starter for Chicago after majorly playing a role off the bench to start his career in the US.

Alex Campbell @acampbellsports



I’ve believed that the main reason he’s been thrown on for the final couple minutes of recent Colombian matches is to improve his ability to get a work permit in Europe (particularly England), but good experience whatever the reason twitter.com/fcfseleccionco… Selección Colombia @FCFSeleccionCol CONVOCATORIA COLOMBIA PARAGUAY



Ellos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para el amistoso internacional.



#TodosSomosColombia CONVOCATORIA COLOMBIAPARAGUAYEllos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para el amistoso internacional. 📝 CONVOCATORIA COLOMBIA 🆚 PARAGUAYEllos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para el amistoso internacional.#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 https://t.co/ouSQdm4E57 Jhon Duran gets another call-up.I’ve believed that the main reason he’s been thrown on for the final couple minutes of recent Colombian matches is to improve his ability to get a work permit in Europe (particularly England), but good experience whatever the reason #cf97 Jhon Duran gets another call-up.I’ve believed that the main reason he’s been thrown on for the final couple minutes of recent Colombian matches is to improve his ability to get a work permit in Europe (particularly England), but good experience whatever the reason #cf97 twitter.com/fcfseleccionco…

The youngster's performances at the club earned him a national call-up as well and he has made two appearances for Colombia.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all shown interest in Jhon Duran - Reports

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keeping a close eye on Jhon Duran's development in the MLS. Metro has claimed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the player and a future move for him could be expected.

The report also claims that Duran's parents and representatives recently traveled to England to meet interested parties. It is rumored to include Chelsea, Liverpool and the Red Devils.

Kop’em @kop3m Liverpool recently meet with the family and representatives of Jhon Durán.



Manchester United believe to have also held discussions with his representative. Clubs in La Liga also showing interest. Liverpool recently meet with the family and representatives of Jhon Durán. Manchester United believe to have also held discussions with his representative. Clubs in La Liga also showing interest.

It remains to be seen whether any of the three aforementioned clubs will make a serious approach for the centre-forward in the near future. Alternately, they could wait for him to continue his development in the MLS and sign him a couple of years down the line.

