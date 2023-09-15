"He is not available" - Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Liverpool superstar ahead of Wolves clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will not feature when Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (September 16). The England international has still not recovered from the hamstring injury.

Though Klopp confirmed that Alexander-Arnold has not recovered completely, he provided assurance that the injury was not a major cause for concern. The German tactician reckons that the Reds' vice captain will be back to full fitness very soon.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying the following (via The Anfield Talk):

"No concern about Trent for Wolves. He is not available. Not the worse hamstring injury, but they barely heal in two weeks. We hope he can start ball work early next week."

For Liverpool, it could be a matter of one defender out while another returns from injury. According to Rousing the Kop, France centre-back Ibrahima Konate has returned to training ahead of their league game at the Molineux.

It is worth mentioning that star defender and club captain Virgil van Dijk is still suspended and will not feature in the game against Wolves.

Van Dijk was sent off for a last-man foul on Alexander Isak during his side's league match against Newcastle United. He was suspended for one game initially before a second one-match suspension was meted out for his angry outburst at the referee.

In his absence, the Reds went with a centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in their next game against Aston Villa. However, with Alexander-Arnold now unavailable for selection, some expect Gomez to cover for him at right-back.

Konate could therefore play alongside Matip in central defense provided he is match fit. Liverpool could also deploy youngster Jarell Quansah, who has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, at centre-back.

Liverpool have made a great start to the 2023-24 season

After the first four games, Liverpool find themselves third in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 10 points. They are one of four teams to have 10 points, with the others being Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Arsenal.

After picking a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their opening fixture, the Reds are currently on a three-match winning streak. They defeated Bournemouth (3-1), Newcastle United (2-1) and Aston Villa (3-0) before this month's international break.

Liverpool's attack has been firing on all cylinders as well. Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have all scored twice in the league so far this season. They have been well supported by the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota in attack.