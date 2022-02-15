“He is back in form” – Alan Shearer impressed after ‘perfect’ display from Arsenal-linked 27-year-old

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Arsenal-target Raheem Sterling as the winger's impressive form continues at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a fine season for the Manchester outfit. He scored a 'perfect' hat-trick on Saturday evening as the Cityzens beat Norwich City 4-0 in the Premier League. He now has ten goals in the league this season, with Sterling also contributing two assists.

His starring performance did not go unnoticed, with former Newcastle striker Shearer lauding the winger. Shearer wrote on the official Premier League website about Sterling:

“He is back in form, as his perfect hat-trick showed. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

Despite his impressive performances this season for Pep Guardiola's side, Sterling has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The Daily Star has reported that City could be prepared to sell the Englishman.

With Sterling entering the final 18 months of his contract with City, the club do not want to risk losing him cheaply or even for free if he runs his contract down. However, City could only listen to offers of over £50 million for the England international, who continues to impress for both club and country.

Raheem Sterling could be a hit at Arsenal

Raheem Sterling (left) and Mikel Arteta worked together at Manchester City.

In Sterling, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would get an English winger with an abundance of experience.

Sterling sizzled at Euro 2020 for England last year, where he proved his doubters wrong with a series of captivating performances. The Englishman was one of the Three Lions' best players at the tournament.

That form has continued this season. Sterling has flourished at the Etihad, and has been a mainstay in Guardiola's side, something he had longed for in prior seasons.

Last season for City, Sterling was not afforded as much game time as he would have liked. The Daily Mail reported in November that he was contemplating leaving the club. However, Sterling is now a key figure in a team running away with the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is familiar with the winger, having spent three years as Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City. The winger built a good rapport with the former Everton midfielder.

Their familiarity with each other in terms of playing style augurs well for Sterling's potential transfer to the Emirates.

