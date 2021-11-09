"He is back home at Barcelona" - Philippe Coutinho tips "great football idol" Xavi to enjoy success at the Camp Nou

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has backed Xavi to deliver as a coach at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona parted ways with Ronald Koeman last month after a run of poor results in both Spain and in Europe. The club are in a dire strait due to their financial strain and have had to sell several first-team stars, including Lionel Messi, to balance the books.
They are in a rebuilding phase and Xavi has been brought in to not only lift the mood but also bring back the Barcelona DNA.
Speaking about the return of the former Barcelona midfielder, Coutinho said:
"Xavi was a great player, a great football idol. And now he is back home in Barcelona. I hope he can be very successful with the group we have. I was able to talk to him once when I visited some doctors in Qatar. I know he is a great guy, he will definitely do a great job in Barcelona."
Coutinho hoping to revive his Barcelona career
Coutinho has gone through a series of injuries at Barcelona. Since his post-Liverpool days, he has not been able to replicate the same form that earned him a record transfer to Spain. Speaking about the recovery process, Coutinho said:
"I feel very good. It is obvious that staying down for nine months is not easy. I had three surgeries in a row on the same knee. But since I came back I don't feel any pain, no discomfort. But I feel fine. I came back in September, it's been a while, I'm happy to be back."
He added:
"It's like it was the first time, that's how I see it every time I'm in the squad. It's an honor to wear this jersey. It's been a while since I've played again. Of course I didn't have a streak as a starter, as I would have liked. Unfortunately, I didn't. I'm 100%, I'm very happy to be back here."
There have been recent reports of Coutinho's unwillingness to come off the bench for Ansu Fati. The Barcelona midfielder rubbished the news and said:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
"I was a bit surprised when I got home and saw some news. In my life I have never lacked professionalism. I always respected everyone, everyone I worked with. But that's okay, I respect your opinion, journalists. I am very happy, I really want to return. I come with my head at work, focused on work, to be able to achieve things through work, in these ten days that I have here."