"He is back home at Barcelona" - Philippe Coutinho tips "great football idol" Xavi to enjoy success at the Camp Nou

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has backed Xavi to deliver as a coach at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona parted ways with Ronald Koeman last month after a run of poor results in both Spain and in Europe. The club are in a dire strait due to their financial strain and have had to sell several first-team stars, including Lionel Messi, to balance the books.

They are in a rebuilding phase and Xavi has been brought in to not only lift the mood but also bring back the Barcelona DNA.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Music to our ears Music to our ears https://t.co/CBtxEBkBma

Speaking about the return of the former Barcelona midfielder, Coutinho said:

"Xavi was a great player, a great football idol. And now he is back home in Barcelona. I hope he can be very successful with the group we have. I was able to talk to him once when I visited some doctors in Qatar. I know he is a great guy, he will definitely do a great job in Barcelona."

Coutinho hoping to revive his Barcelona career

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Xavi will be presented as new Barça head coach on Monday. Official and confirmed. Barcelona announce Xavi Hernández as new manager. He’ll be in Catalunya in the next hours. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Xavi will be presented as new Barça head coach on Monday. Official and confirmed. Barcelona announce Xavi Hernández as new manager. He’ll be in Catalunya in the next hours. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCBXavi will be presented as new Barça head coach on Monday. https://t.co/3fL7cWbdlr

Coutinho has gone through a series of injuries at Barcelona. Since his post-Liverpool days, he has not been able to replicate the same form that earned him a record transfer to Spain. Speaking about the recovery process, Coutinho said:

"I feel very good. It is obvious that staying down for nine months is not easy. I had three surgeries in a row on the same knee. But since I came back I don't feel any pain, no discomfort. But I feel fine. I came back in September, it's been a while, I'm happy to be back."

He added:

"It's like it was the first time, that's how I see it every time I'm in the squad. It's an honor to wear this jersey. It's been a while since I've played again. Of course I didn't have a streak as a starter, as I would have liked. Unfortunately, I didn't. I'm 100%, I'm very happy to be back here."

There have been recent reports of Coutinho's unwillingness to come off the bench for Ansu Fati. The Barcelona midfielder rubbished the news and said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I was a bit surprised when I got home and saw some news. In my life I have never lacked professionalism. I always respected everyone, everyone I worked with. But that's okay, I respect your opinion, journalists. I am very happy, I really want to return. I come with my head at work, focused on work, to be able to achieve things through work, in these ten days that I have here."

Edited by Samya Majumdar