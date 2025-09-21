"He is so bad now", "He can't run" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate despite win against DC United

Inter Miami fans hit out at Lionel Messi's teammate Sergio Busquets despite the Herons' 3-2 win against D.C. United. Messi scored twice for Javier Mascherano's side to secure all three points but fans were not best pleased with how Busquets fared.

Tadeo Allende gave Inter Miami the lead in the 35th minute before Christian Benteke equalised for D.C. United in the 52nd minute. Lionel Messi added two goals to his season's tally in the 66th and 85th minutes, respectively.

Jacob Murrell scored in the 97th minute to give the game a nervy finis,h but the Herons managed to secure the victory. Sergio Busquets completed the full 90 minutes and also registered an assist but failed to convince the fans.

The former Barcelona midfielder completed 61 of his 69 attempted passes but was dispossessed twice while completing only one long pass. He won only 50% of his ground duels and 33% of his aerial duels.

Inter Miami fans reacted on social media X highlighting Busquets lack of pace and poor marking. One fan wrote:

"Busquets awful marking. Feels like 2019 Barcelona again."

Another fan posted:

"Ustari, Busquets and Suárez I’m sorry it’s over for them, in January none of them should be at the club still."

Another fan wrote:

"Haha good lord, Biscuits is so bad now"

Another Miami fan claimed:

"Busquets is dogshit"

Another fan wrote:

"Grandpa Busquets can't run, grandpa GK in goal LMAO"

Sergio Busquets joined Inter Miami in June 2023 and has been an important player for the club since. He has made 103 appearances for the Herons scoring once and providing 14 assists.

Aged 37 now, he might no longer be the player he used to be but he will go down in history as one of the best ever in his position. He played 722 times for Barcelona and won 32 trophies for the Catalan giants.

Capped 143 times for Spain, he also won one World Cup and one European Championship with La Roja. The midfield great has shared the pitch with Lionel Messi 637 times and has 31 joint goal participations.

Javier Mascherano refuses to speak about Lionel Messi's contract situation at Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has refused to comment on the speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Inter Miami. Lionel Messi's current deal at the Chase Stadium expires at the end of 2025, and reports claim that he is likely to extend it.

Mascherano was questioned about his star man's future ahead of the D.C. United game and he refused to speak regarding it. The former Argentine midfielder insisted that he wants a positive outcome soon but did not make a definitive comment.

“I’m not going to speak about hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not the one who should make that announcement. Hopefully it happens soon. It would be fantastic news not only for the club but for MLS and soccer in the United States as a whole. We just have to let things take their natural course and allow those who need to announce it to do so", he said via GOAL.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 and has been the face of the club and the MLS since. He has scored 62 goals and produced 30 assists in 75 appearances for the club so far and helped them win two trophies.

