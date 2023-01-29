"He has been badly advised" - Moises Caicedo slammed for transfer request amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has criticized reported Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Moises Caicedo for trying to force a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said that the midfielder is being 'so disrespectful' to his parent club. He also opined that the youngster has received bad advice from his agents.

O'Hara said:

“You have to do what they have done, ban him from coming into the training ground. I think it’s really poor from him. He has been badly advised. As a football player, Arsenal are supposedly in for him, it’s a big-money move and the opportunity to play for a huge football club."

He added:

“But it’s so disrespectful to Brighton, it’s not like he is in a League One or Championship team. He is playing for Brighton, who are flying, by the way, and playing really good football, with brilliant fans. They have given him the opportunity."

O'Hara claimed that Caicedo is being unprofessional, saying:

“So, for him to come out and say ‘he wants to leave’. The deal isn’t even done, it’s probably not anywhere near being done. For him to come out and say that, I think it’s poor as a player, not professional.”

Chelsea were the first to make a move for the player, having a £55 million bid rejected (via Fabrizio Romano). Arsenal then joined the race with a £60 million bid which failed to reach an agreement as well.

Following this, Caicedo posted on Instagram, requesting the club to accept his transfer request and approve a move to London for him.

Brighton have already lost a few of their key players this season. It started with full-back Marc Cucurella, who forced a move to Chelsea last summer, followed by Leandro Trossard, who recently completed a move to Arsenal.

Real Madrid reject Arsenal and Chelsea's approach for midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga is set to stay at Real Madrid.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have denied Chelsea and Arsenal the opportunity to sign young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on loan. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, manager Carlo Ancelotti has total faith in the player and a move away from the team is unlikely.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @GraemeBailey Arsenal and Chelsea have both made enquiries for Eduardo Camavinga - but Real Madrid are not looking to let him go. Arsenal and Chelsea have both made enquiries for Eduardo Camavinga - but Real Madrid are not looking to let him go.- @GraemeBailey

This comes after both the Premier League giants were keen on shoring up their midfield. The Gunners have had a bid for Brighton's Caicedo rejected after manager Mikel Arteta admitted that the midfield needed bolstering in the window.

The Blues, on the other hand, have also tried to get Caicedo, while also negotiating with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. With the contracts of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante set to expire over the summer, they will be keen to add midfield talent to the squad.

