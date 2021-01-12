“He has barely put a foot wrong” – Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge lauds Fabinho

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge says that Fabinho has not put a foot wrong since stepping into a makeshift Reds defence.

Aldridge played for the Reds for three seasons in the late 80s and is best known for his goal-scoring exploits. The prolific striker managed 63 goals from 104 appearances for Liverpool and won the Football League First Division, the FA Cup as well as the Charity Shield during his time with Liverpool.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday World, the former Liverpool striker hailed Fabinho’s versatility on the pitch.

“This Brazilian was fantastic in midfield in the first half of 2020 and has been a maestro at the heart of the defence since Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez picked up season-ending injuries. In fact, if all of Liverpool's defenders were fit and available, Fabinho would probably be picked as Van Dijk's partner ahead of everyone else, and that says a lot about his performances” said Aldridge.

The former Liverpool player continued in this regard:

“He has barely put a foot wrong since stepping into the heart of the defence, and he has been a great leader to guide youngsters Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams in the last few weeks,” said Aldridge.

🔁 With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho paired at centre-back against Southampton this evening, Liverpool have now used a different centre-back combination in 10 of their 17 Premier League matches this season pic.twitter.com/5JhflvWjFP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 4, 2021

Fabinho has made 23 appearances for the Reds this season and is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted men at Anfield right now.

Jurgen Klopp’s team continue to sit at the top of the 2020-21 Premier League table although Manchester United could go three points clear if they win their game in hand in midweek.

Liverpool’s season threatened to go up in flames after Virgil van Dijk’s injury at the start of the season. But the Reds have done quite well without their talismanic defender so far. Part of that has been due to Fabinho’s splendid form, with Aldrige claiming in his interview that the Brazilian was the league's best player in 2020:

“There was a lot of debate over who was the best player of 2020 and Jordan Henderson got a few nominations, but I'd be tempted to select another Liverpool player for that prize. Bruno Fernandes has been superb since he arrived at Manchester United in January, and the Tottenham duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been top class. Yet when I look at a player who has been the most influential in the best team in the land, my focus falls on Liverpool's flawless maestro, Fabinho” said Aldridge.