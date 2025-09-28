"He could beat that" - Pundit believes one PL star could break Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time UCL goal record under one condition

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has backed Manchester City star Erling Haaland to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League. He believes that the Norwegian can reach the heights if he stays injury-free.

Speaking to talkSPORT, McCoist said that Haaland is the only player who can break Ronaldo's record of 140 goals. He added that the Manchester City star can also go the distance and challenge Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals record and said (via Tribal Football):

"The fact that we are talking about Erling Haaland potentially beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s (Champions League) record is crazy, I could never have seen Ronaldo's record being beaten, ever. But you have to say, if he stays injury free, he could beat that and all sorts of records."

"I'm even thinking to myself, Alan Shearer, not only does Alan Shearer want Harry Kane to stay at Bayern Munich, he wants Erling Haaland to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid. I know Al well, and he's a great lad, and he'll be looking at that record going, Jesus, somebody's coming for it. Somebody's coming for it. If he can keep himself fit.”

Erling Haaland has scored 50 goals in just 49 games in the competition, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored 140 goals in 183 games.

Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland to break Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Erling Haaland earlier this month after he became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He believes that the striker can break the for the most goals in the competition and said:

“In that rhythm, yeah [he can break the record]. He’s not injured, he could play for 10 or 12 more years, and he maintains this progression, absolutely. What can I say? The numbers speak for themselves. We are lucky to have him. Just to congratulate him, because he’s alongside goalscorers like Van Nistelrooy, Lewandowski, but especially the two monsters Cristiano and Messi for 20 years, for Erling to be there is unbelievable.”

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have managed to score over 100 goals in the competition. The Argentine has scored 129 goals, while the Polish striker has managed 105 so far.

