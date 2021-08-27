"He could become an absolutely great player" - Gary Neville backs Chelsea star 

Gary Neville has backed Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz to become a club legend. The former Manchester United defender believes the German is still in third gear and has a lot more to deliver at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz will go down in Chelsea's history as the player who scored the goal to help them beat Manchester City in the Champions League final in 2021. The German, who was signed from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, has been a regular fixture in the starting XI.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville said Havertz has the tools to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

“I actually think Havertz has gone up a level but he is in third gear," Neville said. "He could go to fourth gear and to fifth. He could become an absolutely great player. When he really fills out, and he will do, he is already a great runner with the ball, but he will get more confidence, more belief and in a couple of years he could be someone who is absolutely there.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ready to push Kai Havertz

Gary Neville is not the only person to reserve high praise for Kai Havertz. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes Havertz can continue delivering at a high level.

"He was a threat constantly in the German team for the others to score," Tuchel told Chelsea's website. "Of course he had an excellent ending to our season and although the German team did not do so well at the Euros, I think he can personally be satisfied with the first steps he made here in England and with the outcome for him. There's things to improve, things to keep the level up high, where he can play and he proved that he can play. This is the next step."

Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool this weekend in the Premier League before the players split for the international break. Havertz did not start for Chelsea in the first game of the season against Crystal Palace, but was selected in the 2-0 win at Arsenal.

