“He has become another Ansu Fati”, “Has to leave” - Fans unhappy with 25-year-old Real Madrid star despite 2-1 win over Sociedad

Real Madrid fans have expressed their disappointment in the performance of star forward Vinicius Jr in their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Los Blancos extended their perfect start to the season to four games with a win in the Basque country despite playing for about an hour with ten men.

Xabi Alonso made one change to his side in attack from their last game, naming Brahim Diaz in the starting XI for Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono. The Morocco international started alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr up front in their trip to the Reale Arena.

Brazil international Vinicius Jr failed to register a goal contribution for Los Blancos in their win over Real Sociedad. The former Flamengo man suffered more fouls than any other player in the game, but his performance was deemed to have been unsatisfactory by many Real Madrid fans.

A number of the club's fans took to X to express their disappointment at the display of the forward. One of them likened the 25-year-old to Ansu Fati, advising him to get his act together.

"Vinicius has to get his shit together, he has become another ansu fati. Wasted a peach of a pass by ceballos and his fanboys are always on the hunt for mbappe who has been carrying this team", they wrote.

Another fan described him as being finished in a post.

"Vinicius is finito," they posted.

A fan pointed him out as one of the negatives from the game from a Real Madrid standpoint.

"Also huge performances from Carreras, Mbappe, Guler and positive cameo from Fede. Vinicius and Asencio still a question mark", they wrote.

A fan stated that his performances are not remotely close to those from teammate Mbappe.

"Mbappe is surely the best Madrid player right now even Vinicius doesn’t come close", they posted.

Another fan advised him to leave as he does not have the trust of manager Alonso.

"Great performance from Mbappe today, but Vinicius has to leave it's quite clear that Xabi doesn't rate him at all, plus half the fanbase doesn't like him anymore there is no point in keeping him and disrespecting him like this", they stated.

Vinicius Jr has scored twice and provided one assist in four appearances for Los Blancos since the start of the 2025-26 season. The forward completed just 13 passes against Real Sociedad but created two chances and completed 50% of his dribbles in the game. He was on the pitch for 68 minutes before Fran Garcia was sent on in his place.

Real Madrid overcome early setback to claim fourth straight LaLiga win

Real Madrid survived an early red card to Dean Huijsen to claim a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and maintain their lead atop the LaLiga standings. Los Blancos were not at their best on the day but managed to escape with all three points in what was a close contest in San Sebastian.

Kylian Mbappe pounced on an errant pass to open the scoring with a fine finish after just 12 minutes, continuing his rich vein of form. Xabi Alonso's side were reduced to ten men in the 32nd minute, with Dean Huijsen receiving his marching orders following a controversial call from the referee.

Los Blancos extended their lead just one minute shy of halftime, with Arda Guler finishing off an assist from Mbappe. Real Sociedad pulled one back in the 56th minute as Mikel Oyarzabal found the net from the penalty spot. They failed to score a second goal thanks to the heroics of Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, enabling Real Madrid to claim all three points.

