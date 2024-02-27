"He has become Mikel Arteta's big-game player" - Ex-Arsenal star says Gunners are unlikely to drop 32-year-old star now

Former Arsenal star Adrian Clarke has claimed that the Gunners are unlikely to drop their midfielder Jorginho anytime soon. The talkSPORT pundit believes that the Italian has become a key player for Mikel Arteta and will remain in the team despite Thomas Partey's potential return.

It goes without mentioning that Jorginho's reputation has soared at Arsenal this season after catching the eyes of many with his brilliant performances.

Expand Tweet

The midfielder was a joy to watch during the Gunners' clash with Newcastle United at the weekend in the Premier League at home. He produced a commanding display, which allowed Mikel Arteta's men to make easy work of the visitors as they won 4-1.

After witnessing his efforts over the last couple of weeks, Adrian Clarke has boldly claimed that the Italian will continue to be a constant in the starting lineup. The pundit declared Jorginho as a big-game player. He added that Arteta is likely to count on him when the Londoners face tough opposition like Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I thought Jorginho was also brilliant in the game at the weekend," the former Arsenal star told talkSPORT.

"He has become Mikel Arteta’s big-game player, and I think the league title prospects for Arsenal will be decided by how they perform at the Etihad, how they perform at Old Trafford, how they perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

He added:

“I have got a feeling that Jorginho is going to be drafted in for most of those games. I know Thomas Partey is coming back to fitness, but I don’t know how you can leave Jorginho out at the moment.

"He is doing a terrific job in there. He adds that extra bit of nous and experience alongside all these young players."

Jorginho has made 25 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this season, recording a goal and an assist to his name. Beyond the numbers, the Italian's execution of his duties in the center of the park and his connection with his teammates have made him stand out.

What's next for Jorginho and Arsenal?

After beating Newcastle United last weekend, Arsenal will be hoping to keep their winning run when they return to action in the Premier League. Up next, they'll take on Sheffield United in another important clash away from home on Monday, March 4.

Following that, Mikel Arteta's men will go head-to-head with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on March 9. They will then lock horns with FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on March 12. They trail the Portuguese side 1-0 after the first leg at the Estadio do Dragao.

Considering his decent form and relevance to the team, Jorginho is expected to take part in these fixtures. Arteta will be hoping the Italian stays fit as we approach the decisive phase of the season.