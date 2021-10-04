"He has become a spoilt brat" - Former PSG star blasts Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Cisse has slammed club superstar Neymar, calling him a 'spoilt brat'.

Cisse explained how Neymar played second fiddle to Lionel Messi during the duo's Barcelona days. But since his move to Paris, Neymar has become the most important player at the club, which has affected his on-field performances.

The former midfielder highlighted the difference between Neymar's time at Barcelona and PSG, saying the Brazilian had a 'cleaner' style of play in Spain.

"At Barcelona there was a structure. [Neymar] had a cleaner style of play, although he dribbled more. His job was to break the defensive line, make the difference and pass the ball to General [Lionel] Messi. He did it so well that he became his 'alter ego'," Cisse told Le Parisien (via MARCA).

"In Paris, they gave him the keys and they let him do what he wanted. In one moment, he was lost. He is a great player, no one can dispute that, but he has become a spoilt brat and he bosses everyone around," he added.

Neymar moved to PSG in a world-record €222 million deal from Barcelona in 2017, and has since scored 88 goals and provided 54 assists. He has also helped PSG win trophies in every competition they've been a part of, except the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar and Lionel Messi endure slow starts to 2021-22 season

Neymar was reunited with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as PSG signed the latter on a free transfer. But both players have failed to hit the ground running this season.

While Neymar has scored a goal and provided two assists in seven appearances this season for the club, Messi has scored just one goal in five matches. PSG will hope the two South American giants find their feet soon enough to help them win the UEFA Champions League following a bumper summer transfer window.

